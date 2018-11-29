VERMILLION, S.D. – There have been more than a few memorable victories for the University of South Dakota women’s basketball program – the WNIT championship a couple of years ago comes to mind – but Wednesday’s 64-59 triumph over Iowa State has to rank among the biggest in program history.
The Coyotes beat a team ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in school history. Iowa State came into the contest at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center ranked 22nd nationally.
Coach Dawn Plitzuweit has ignited this program with a motion offense that produced an unbeaten record in the rugged Summit League last season. By the looks of things, South Dakota has picked up where it left off.
“Tonight our team did a phenomenal job of finding a way to accomplish something that is pretty special,” third-year head coach Plitzuweit said. “Our composure was really good and we had multiple big plays down the stretch on both the offensive and defensive end.”
There were more than a few heroes in the monumental victory, the main one being junior Ciara Duffy, who had 17 points, four rebounds and four assists. Duffy’s game – which was already fairly salty before the season began – has risen to a new level through seven games, six of which the Coyotes have won.
“I don’t know if there was any one point,” Duffy said. “But, as we gained momentum there was this realization that we are good enough to play with them. The goal is to come out and play hard and I think we executed that pretty well.”
South Dakota was in front of the Cyclones – who have qualified for the NCAA tournament eight of the last 10 seasons – for most of the game. ISU, though, made a huge run late in the game before junior guard Madison McKeever came to the rescue.
The Cyclones went on a 15-0 run to pull within three with 1:19 left in the game.
With 57 seconds remaining, McKeever drove to the basket for a bucket that gave the Coyotes a 62-57 lead. The feisty 5-7 point guard grabbed a defensive rebound with 17 seconds left and made both free throws after being fouled, then forced a turnover with eight ticks left that allowed USD to run out the clock.
Hannah Sjerven, a 6-2 junior who sat out last season after transferring from New Mexico, came off the bench to post a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds as well as three steals.
“Hannah is a game changer,” Duffy said. “On the offensive end, she can catch some sketchy passes, and especially on the defensive end she can pull down some monster rebounds. She was huge.”
Iowa State (5-1) made the first basket of the game, but the Coyotes answered with three straight 3-pointers to take the lead for good. They outscored ISU 22-9 in the second quarter, making 6 of 10 3-pointers and scoring 12 points off five Cyclone turnovers.
“It is a really special opportunity to have a Big 12 women’s basketball perennial powerhouse come into the SCSC,” Plitzuweit said. “It can get to the point where you can press to make things happen. It’s tough to be comfortable against great teams and I think our young ladies did that. They had a lot of fun and our fans helped create that environment that was fun.”
Allison Arens, a two-time All-Summit League performer, finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. The Crofton, Nebraska, product said the crowd played an important role.
“Any time you can play on the court, when you have the fans that we do, doing something good, the fans go crazy,” Arens said. “That’s a huge confidence booster and a great atmosphere to be in.”
Madison Wise scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter for ISU, but Bridget Carleton, a two-time first team All-Big 12 honoree and a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award last season, was limited to 14 points on 19 shots.
“Bridget Carleton is an outstanding player and someone who is playing at the highest level now, and will continue to do that in the WBNA,” Plitzuweit said. “She is someone that can hurt you in so many ways. I thought our players did a nice job of having good awareness to keep her touches limited.”
Until the fourth-quarter uprising, Iowa State was shooting just 27.5 percent from the field and wound up 19-for-51 for 37.3 percent.
Ironically, South Dakota was hosting an AP Top 25 team for the first time and beat Iowa State for the first time since 1984, the last time it played host to the Cyclones.