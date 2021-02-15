Rubek: This Nebraska wrestling tourney will be different, but we're just grateful to have it

Thanksgiving in February.
This week’s state wrestling tournament has that sort of feel. Minus all the food, of course.
You won’t find a following more-thankful-for gathering than the one that will be together for four days at the CHI Health Center starting Wednesday.
Sure it’s not perfect, but what family is?
Capacity restrictions mean less fans will get to watch firsthand. Format changes will take some of the electricity and excitement out of different aspects.
But at the end of the day, trophies and medals are going to be handed out to the best Nebraska has to offer.
And that’s a lot to be grateful about.
Conversations during the past week with coaches and wrestlers have been overwhelmingly positive. Few have had problems with COVID-19, outside of contact tracing.
Almost all expressed how thankful they were to have a season, even with the additional hurdles to get through it.
If the state tournament is a family gathering, Ron Higdon sits at the head of the table.
An assistant director with the Nebraska School Activities Association, Higdon is about to run his 10th state tournament. He’s been at the forefront of change in the sport for Nebraska. And he deserves quite a bit of credit for this week’s little get-together.
What needed to be done to ensure the safety of athletes and coaches has been priority No. 1 all season.
He’s also been the voice of reason.
In the fall, when I was pessimistic about limiting the spread of COVID-19 when two people are forehead to forehead, Higdon pointed out that no sport does more cleaning than wrestling. It’s ingrained, pandemic or not.
He was admittedly “concerned” about a season happening in the fall. He’s understandably excited that wrestlers get the spotlight this week.
“There were several, several kids that competed with no fans all season,” Higdon said. “To be able to compete with some family and some friends cheering for them is a positive.”
Higdon expects somewhere between 40% and 50% capacity, with social distancing requirements in effect. Anyone inside CHI who is not wrestling or officiating is asked to wear a mask.
Tickets remain for each of the tournament’s eight sessions — they’re sold in groups of two, four and six only.
Are all of those things ideal? Of course not. Will the juice from Friday night semifinals be missed? No doubt about it.
But 56 brackets are filled with 16 wrestlers each. Podium dreams are still alive. State wrestling week is on. Eat up.