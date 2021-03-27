SHANE LANTZ COLUMN: Nice to meet you, Sioux City

But the curse has been broken now, and I am extremely excited for a new city and a fresh start. Before moving into my apartment two weeks ago, I had never seen Sioux City, only heard about it. I believed that it existed, because others had told me it was so, but I couldn’t be sure until I laid my own eyes upon it.

Now, I know for certain that you exist. And I humbly ask for your help.

As a newcomer to town, it will take me a little while to get used to the sporting landscape, and to know where I should be focusing my coverage efforts.

So please, feel free to email me if you want to see something covered, or if you know of a story that needs attention. As a two-man sports staff covering a vast three-state area, Zach James and I will do our best to keep up with the local scene, but it will go a long way if you can keep your eyes open for us.

It’s like the signs that they put up at airports. If you see something, say something.