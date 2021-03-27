SHANE LANTZ COLUMN: Nice to meet you, Sioux City

Sioux City, it is wonderful to finally meet you.
First of all, hello. My name is Shane Lantz, and I am your new assistant sports editor. You will get pretty familiar with my name over the coming weeks and months, and I am sure I will get to know you pretty well too.
As you will quickly learn, I bring something of a Pacific Northwest flair, pretty much anywhere I go. I was born and raised near Seattle, and learned to love sports through a childhood obsession with the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks. Both have broken my heart and crushed my dreams more times than I care to count.
That constant heartbreak (the 2014 Super Bowl and every Mariners season since 2001) and very infrequent moments of jubilation (the 2013 Super Bowl and the 2001 Mariners season), led me to this career path. As a fan of perpetually losing teams, it became important for me to find meaning in the games I was watching.
If I couldn’t depend on victories, I had to lose myself in the stories. Stories of a surprise playoff push, a player overcoming the odds, or a veteran on their last lap, I loved them all. Now, I get to write them all. It’s a pretty amazing job.
I come to Sioux City from just a little ways to the west. In 2019, I moved from Seattle to Mason City, where I worked for two years covering mostly high school sports, cursing and dooming them all as I went.
But the curse has been broken now, and I am extremely excited for a new city and a fresh start. Before moving into my apartment two weeks ago, I had never seen Sioux City, only heard about it. I believed that it existed, because others had told me it was so, but I couldn’t be sure until I laid my own eyes upon it.
Now, I know for certain that you exist. And I humbly ask for your help.
As a newcomer to town, it will take me a little while to get used to the sporting landscape, and to know where I should be focusing my coverage efforts.
So please, feel free to email me if you want to see something covered, or if you know of a story that needs attention. As a two-man sports staff covering a vast three-state area, Zach James and I will do our best to keep up with the local scene, but it will go a long way if you can keep your eyes open for us.
It’s like the signs that they put up at airports. If you see something, say something.
I want to learn everything about this city. I want to know about the hidden sports nuggets that are just waiting to be unearthed and turned into a wonderful gem of a story. What are your weird game day traditions, your favorite memories, and the things that make sports special to you?
What is the weirdest, funniest, or wackiest thing about the team you root for? I want to know about it, and share it with the world. Also, please tell me about the best food spots. I want to bask in Siouxland’s culinary delights, leaving here a much heavier and satisfied man.
A little about me: I love baseball more than almost anything on earth, other than my two adorable Doberman Pinschers, Reno and Sadie.
I usually am wearing some kind of PNW sports item, so if you see a man around town wearing a Seattle SuperSonics or Tacoma Rainiers hat, it is probably me.
As I have learned during my newspaper career, readers will always have an opinion my work. If you see me, come say hi. Or send me an email, whether you like my work or you think I stink. Either way, I welcome your feedback and your ideas. My feelings will only hurt for a month or two.
Let’s get to know each other, Sioux City. I might not be from here, but I cannot wait to become a local.