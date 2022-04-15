Shane Lantz column: Thank you and goodbye, Iowa

To Siouxland: Just over a year ago, I wrote my first column in the pages of The Sioux City Journal, and you welcomed me in wonderful fashion.

Now, it’s time for me to say goodbye. Today is my last day at The Journal.

I’ve made the decision to step away from journalism for the time being, and return to my home back in the Pacific Northwest. It was a hard decision, one that took weeks of soul-searching, some teary-eyed phone calls with my family and dearest friends, and a few bouts of existential crisis.

But when I finally made the decision, I knew it was the right move.

I’ve spent a lot of weekends, late nights, and long hours traveling this state and telling the stories of its athletes, first in my two years at the Globe Gazette in Mason City, and then in my 13 months here at the Sioux City Journal.

After three years of hard work and grueling hours, I’m ready to take a break from the grind and try something else for a while. Teaching is my plan.

It has been a wonderful three years here in the Midwest but also one filled with a lot of angst.

I’ve made amazing memories and laughed myself silly when spending time with my friends in the newsroom, but I’ve also shed a few tears. Some stories will do that to you.

It’s very difficult to be 1,500 miles away from the people you love in the midst of a devastating pandemic, but I’m so grateful my family has made it through, and is ready to welcome me back home with open arms.

When I moved to Iowa in early 2019, I had only been to the state once before, as I drove through on a post-college road trip in the summer of 2016. When I passed by the cornfields on I-35, I never dreamed I would be spending several years of my life here.

But here I am now writing this column in my Sioux City apartment, with a certain sadness tugging at my heart. I’ve made some of my closest friends out here, told some stories I’m very proud of, and gotten the opportunity to chronicle some of the biggest moments in the lives of the athletes of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

As ready as I am to go home and kiss my dogs directly on the face, it’s hard to say goodbye to a place I have come to love.

Things are not perfect in Iowa sports, by any means. I personally found the state’s ban on allowing transgender athletes to participate in girls sports to be truly shameful. It’s something I hope gets reversed in the future so that all of Iowa’s athletes can feel welcome and able to play the games they love.

There have been steps backward, but there has also been tremendous progress during my three years in Iowa. Girls wrestling is now a sanctioned sport, something that seemed unimaginable just a few short years ago when the state tournament was held in an overcrowded gymnasium at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.

There is also going to be a shot clock next season in Iowa high school basketball (thank heavens), which should help the game’s pace of play and make it more exciting for fans and spectators alike.

You might someday see my name on the sports pages again. I’m not closing the chapter on sports writing or journalism forever. I’ll be covering a couple of baseball games this season in Seattle for a few different publications, and I might someday find myself returning to the business full-time. I’d never say 'never.'

I have loved getting to know the athletes, coaches, and all of the other folks who have opened up and allowed me to tell their story. But it’s time I focus on writing my own story for a little while.

For the next little bit, I’ll spend time with my beloved family dogs, Reno and Sadie, go to Mariners and Seahawks games with my dad, watch the "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with my mom, get lunch with my grandparents, and reconnect with friends I haven’t seen in far too long.

Time is one of the most valuable assets in life. Right now, I have time, and I plan on using it wisely.

Thank you for all the adventures, all the stories, and all the fun times, Iowa. I will always talk about you and your people fondly (most of them, anyway), and will look back on my time here with great pride. You mean the world to me.

See you down the road.

