Steven M. Sipple: Although NCAA matter seems manageable, more drama bad timing for Frost

Two days before Deadspin's report in 2013, Nebraska dropped a 41-21 decision to UCLA in Lincoln in which the Bruins closed with 38 unanswered points in the final 2½ quarters.

They say timing's everything, right?

Thing is, Sept. 16 of 2013 felt much more seismic than Wednesday. Sadly, we're getting used to this stuff around here. Used to the drama. It almost seems like certain people revel in it. I'm not in that crowd. I recognize the damage it does to the university and athletic program's reputation. Even if the allegations aren't particularly serious, the headlines Wednesday raised eyebrows nationally. And, let's be real, anybody who reads the report from The Action Network has to wonder if this was an in-house attempt to derail Frost.

No, this type of stuff doesn't happen everywhere.

Granted, many intelligent people can glance at this news, perhaps chuckle and move on with their lives. But you know who can't do that? Frost can't do that. He said his team wouldn't be distracted going forward. But will Frost be distracted? My guess is yes. Maybe that's what someone wanted. After all, Nebraska's had a quiet preseason camp. It seemed to be building legitimate momentum toward the Aug. 28 opener. There's been a quiet confidence among players. Maybe the operation will proceed uninterrupted. But you wonder.