Stu Pospisil: Moving this year's basketball tourneys out of Lincoln should be an option

If Lancaster County doesn’t budge when it revisits the current DHM that expires Jan. 31, the NSAA will be hard-pressed — and financially squeezed — to hold the girls and boys basketball tournaments in Lincoln. There needs to be 50% capacity allowed for the tournaments to break even.

How about Omaha?

There seems to be only one conflict in dates for the CHI Health Center, March 6 for the girls finals, when the Creighton men host Butler. Could that game move back a day?

UNO’s Baxter Arena is open both weeks. Sokol Arena, the cozier home of Creighton’s women, could host at least the third-place games.

Another possibility being floated is to play first-round games, maybe semifinals, too, at home sites, then bring the tournament finals to Lincoln because they would be shown on NET. That should be the last resort.

Only once has the NSAA changed its postseason format while the basketball season was underway. It was in 1942-43 because of World War II gas rationing, and it was the decision of the NSAA’s Representative Assembly rather than its board or Executive Director O.L. Webb.