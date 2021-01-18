Stu Pospisil: Moving this year's basketball tourneys out of Lincoln should be an option

Safety and health, a given. Best experience for the teams, a given. Maximizing attendance, certainly a given.
How the Nebraska School Activities Association blends those priorities — and I listed them in justifiable order — for this year’s state basketball tournaments will be known better at Thursday’s NSAA monthly board meeting. Jon Dolliver, the NSAA’s tournament director, said Sunday that he will be presenting options to the board.
Could basketball follow volleyball and wrestling in expanding the tournaments from three days to four? It’s an option, he said.
Could it be played only in Pinnacle Bank Arena and Devaney Center? It’s an option, he said.
Now this is me daring to say it, but moving it out of Lincoln for one year shouldn’t be off the table, either.
Much of what the NSAA does, Dolliver said, will depend on the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department’s directed health measures. Anyone who’s followed along knows Lancaster County’s DHMs have been more restrictive than those from the Governor’s Office.
The state’s most recent DHM (which Omaha/Douglas County is following) is allowing 75% indoor capacity for games. The NSAA has set a 50% capacity guideline for its schools. But Lancaster County is 25% with a limit of 2,000 — and for games at high schools, two spectators per participant.
If Lancaster County doesn’t budge when it revisits the current DHM that expires Jan. 31, the NSAA will be hard-pressed — and financially squeezed — to hold the girls and boys basketball tournaments in Lincoln. There needs to be 50% capacity allowed for the tournaments to break even.
How about Omaha?
There seems to be only one conflict in dates for the CHI Health Center, March 6 for the girls finals, when the Creighton men host Butler. Could that game move back a day?
UNO’s Baxter Arena is open both weeks. Sokol Arena, the cozier home of Creighton’s women, could host at least the third-place games.
Another possibility being floated is to play first-round games, maybe semifinals, too, at home sites, then bring the tournament finals to Lincoln because they would be shown on NET. That should be the last resort.
Only once has the NSAA changed its postseason format while the basketball season was underway. It was in 1942-43 because of World War II gas rationing, and it was the decision of the NSAA’s Representative Assembly rather than its board or Executive Director O.L. Webb.
The state tournament went from four classes to two, with A and B combined into a new Class A and C and D — those schools with fewer than 175 boys in three grades — combined into a new Class B. Each class qualified eight for state. Lincoln High won Class A. Humphrey St. Francis beat 1942 Class C winner Culbertson for the Class B title.