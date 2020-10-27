TERRY HERSOM: A look back at when 1891 Sioux City Cornhuskers won world championship

SIOUX CITY – As our 116th World Series neared its conclusion this week, I’m reminded of a wonderful story I’ve told many of you before.
It has been nearly three decades since I was inspired to write a feature story by George H. Scheetz, the former director of the Sioux City Public Library.
Thanks to Scheetz, now serving in the same role in the Chicago suburb of Batavia, I was able to resurrect a marvelous bit of Sioux City history that when I fleshed out the facts in The Journal’s Oct. 22, 1991, editions.
For those who didn’t know – and I’d wager that includes most of you – the Sioux City Cornhuskers became baseball’s unofficial world champs in 1891. So this was the centennial year for that little-known achievement, which I’ll tell you about shortly.
Not counting a hiatus from 1961 through 1992, Sioux City has fielded professional baseball teams almost every other year since 1888.
These ball clubs have campaigned as the Sioux City Huskers, then Cornhuskers, Indians, Packers, Cardinals, Cowboys and Soos prior to the birth of the Sioux City Explorers in 1993.
Our teams have included two Major League Hall of Famers, namely Dave Bancroft, a Sioux City native, and first baseman Jim Bottomley, who drove in 1,422 runs and batted .310 over 16 seasons with the Cardinals, Reds and St. Louis Browns.
There have also been quite a few more noteworthy stars that made their mark as big leaguers.
Bill White, who became an eight-time MLB all-star and was later president of the National League, played for the 1954 Soos. That same team included player-manager Dave Garcia, headed for six years of big-league managing stints with the Angels and Indians.
The Soos of 1959 and 1960, the city’s last two seasons of affiliated ball, featured Dick Howser, who was named to a pair of all-start teams before turning to managing – a career punctuated by the first World Series triumph for the Kansas City Royals.
In 1980, his first full season as a manager, Howser led the New York Yankees to a nifty 103-59 record. Then came an American League Championship Series swept in three games by Detroit. George Steinbrenner, the Yanks’ owner, was furious with third base coach Mike Ferraro for waving baserunner Willie Randolph home for a costly out in Game 2.
When Steinbrenner ordered Howser to fire Ferraro, Howser refused and found himself out of work, as well. Landing on his feet with the Royals, though, he enjoyed a superb six-year run. Sadly, one year after that, in 1987, he died from a brain tumor at the age of 51.
George Burns, who played here in 1913, was named the American League MVP in 1926. Other Sioux City minor league alumni include MLB all-stars Eddie Bressoud, Ray Mueller and John O’Donoghue. The list also features pitchers George Bradley, Jack Pfiester and Diego Segui, all of whom won ERA titles in their respective leagues.
Back to 1891, the Sioux City franchise was in its fourth season when it won a Western Association race that had dwindled to four teams (Kansas City, Omaha and Denver were the others).
The only official major league was the eight-team National League. Meanwhile, the eight teams that made up the American Association were still 12 years away from becoming the American League, paving the way to the inaugural World Series in 1903.
Since no such postseason fanfare existed, the Sioux City club secretary R.E. “Dick” Mulcahy reached in early September to James A. Hart, president of the Chicago Colts team that seemed headed for the National League pennant. Mulcahy challenged Hart’s Colts – later to become the Cubs – to visit Sioux City for a six-game “championship” series. It was a challenge Hart was all too willing to accept.
Little did anyone know, mind you, that a subsequent 15-game winning streak would propel the Boston Braves into first place and the eventual NL title. Then came the claims of collusion on the part of Boston and some of its East Coast rivals. In two pivotal late-season games, the New York Giants sent two amateur pitchers to the mound. In another, the Giants conveniently had 10 runners picked off – “caught napping,’’ as some reports insisted.
Despite the Braves’ suspicious surge, Mulcahy stuck to his guns and the Chicago team boarded a train for Sioux City.
Three days after the NL’s season concluded, the Colts and player-manager Adrian “Cap” Anson took the field at old Evans Park. The park was located on the city’s near west side, a few blocks west of Hamilton Boulevard in the Crescent Park area. A 4,000-seat facility was expanded to a capacity of 10,000 with the addition of 6,000 bleacher seats.
Sioux City opened things off impressively with an 8-1 victory, stealing nine bases and playing an error-free contest. The Colts, by contrast, made four fielding miscues and, in an era when stolen bases were far more prevalent than today, failed to steal any.
Chicago came back to win the next two games, prevailing 7-4 on Oct. 7 and 9-6 on Oct. 8. However, Sioux City responded with wins in the last three games, claiming their unofficial crown with wins of 4-3, 6-3 and 6-4.
For the series, the Cornhuskers batted .266 to the Colts’ meager .216 average. Kind of sounds like the Cubs of today, actually.
The success against Chicago was such an inspiration to Mulcahy and Manager Al Buckenberger that the Cornhuskers sought a little more competition, challenging American Association runner-up St. Louis to a five-game series.
Although that postscript series produced a five-game sweep for Sioux City, it was largely unsuccessful at the box office. In the meantime, St. Louis player-manager Charles Comiskey was so impressed that he wound up buying the franchise in 1895 and moving it to St. Paul. Five years after that Comiskey made one final move, getting his team into the newly formed American League as the Chicago White Sox – a team that eventually played in a stadium that bore his name.
