TERRY HERSOM: A look back at when 1891 Sioux City Cornhuskers won world championship

Back to 1891, the Sioux City franchise was in its fourth season when it won a Western Association race that had dwindled to four teams (Kansas City, Omaha and Denver were the others).

The only official major league was the eight-team National League. Meanwhile, the eight teams that made up the American Association were still 12 years away from becoming the American League, paving the way to the inaugural World Series in 1903.

Since no such postseason fanfare existed, the Sioux City club secretary R.E. “Dick” Mulcahy reached in early September to James A. Hart, president of the Chicago Colts team that seemed headed for the National League pennant. Mulcahy challenged Hart’s Colts – later to become the Cubs – to visit Sioux City for a six-game “championship” series. It was a challenge Hart was all too willing to accept.

Little did anyone know, mind you, that a subsequent 15-game winning streak would propel the Boston Braves into first place and the eventual NL title. Then came the claims of collusion on the part of Boston and some of its East Coast rivals. In two pivotal late-season games, the New York Giants sent two amateur pitchers to the mound. In another, the Giants conveniently had 10 runners picked off – “caught napping,’’ as some reports insisted.