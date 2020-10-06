TERRY HERSOM: A sad stretch of time as Brock, Sayers and Gibson all pass away

Then came the news that pancreatic cancer had won out last Friday over 84-year-old Bob Gibson, Brock’s longtime St. Louis teammate and certainly one of the finest pitchers in baseball history.

As if this bizarre year of 2020 hadn’t brought us so much doom and gloom already, there went three of sports’ all-time greats – all very fine gentlemen who turned the other cheek toward the racism of their halcyon days. If only I could say such disillusioning behavior was a thing of the past.

I enjoy how small our world can be and this all falls in line with so many tales I’ve encountered in my life as a sports journalist.

Let’s start with a tiny bit of trivia involving the NAIA World Series in baseball, an event that was in its third year when Brock led Southern University of Baton Rouge, La., to a 10-2 championship game win over Nebraska-Omaha in McAlpine, Texas.

One year later, in 1960, that NAIA championship moved to Soos Park in Sioux City, where it had a two-year run. The winner in ‘60 wound up being Whitworth University of Spokane, Wash., led by tourney MVP Ray Washburn.