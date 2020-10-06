TERRY HERSOM: A sad stretch of time as Brock, Sayers and Gibson all pass away

SIOUX CITY – I rarely subscribe to ancient “pearls of wisdom” that put any serious stock into coincidental events.
Case in point: When a couple of famous individuals die within a matter of days, someone always seems to insist “these things happen in threes.’’
This doesn’t really hold much water, of course, even if it did just happen to occur. So, I’d much prefer to think the sequence I’m about to put forth is just a sad stretch of time that saw three celebrated lives come to an end within a matter of 26 days.
It started on Sept. 6, at any rate, when former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lou Brock died after a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that originates in victims’ bone marrow plasma cells.
Brock, who was 81, was always remembered as the young superstar the Chicago Cubs lost to one of baseball’s worst trades ever. And he was a shoo-in hall of famer with his 3,023 career hits to go with 938 stolen bases – second only to Rickey Henderson’s remarkable 1,406 steals (in 25 seasons to Brock’s 19).
Nine days after Brock’s demise, on Sept. 23, we lost one of football’s greatest running backs ever, the elusive Gale Sayers, who fell victim to dementia several years earlier and finally succumbed at age 77.
If not for the catastrophic injuries to both his knees that shortened Sayers’ NFL heroics to just five full seasons in a seven-year career, the astonishingly elusive former Kansas University star would have achieved so much more.
Then came the news that pancreatic cancer had won out last Friday over 84-year-old Bob Gibson, Brock’s longtime St. Louis teammate and certainly one of the finest pitchers in baseball history.
As if this bizarre year of 2020 hadn’t brought us so much doom and gloom already, there went three of sports’ all-time greats – all very fine gentlemen who turned the other cheek toward the racism of their halcyon days. If only I could say such disillusioning behavior was a thing of the past.
I enjoy how small our world can be and this all falls in line with so many tales I’ve encountered in my life as a sports journalist.
Let’s start with a tiny bit of trivia involving the NAIA World Series in baseball, an event that was in its third year when Brock led Southern University of Baton Rouge, La., to a 10-2 championship game win over Nebraska-Omaha in McAlpine, Texas.
One year later, in 1960, that NAIA championship moved to Soos Park in Sioux City, where it had a two-year run. The winner in ‘60 wound up being Whitworth University of Spokane, Wash., led by tourney MVP Ray Washburn.
Washburn was another future Cardinal and I mention this only because Brock, who had tried out for the St. Louis club, might have signed with them right then and there. Trouble was, the scout responsible for getting Lou’s signature (remember, this was before baseball launched its draft in 1965) was on the road, securing the services of Washburn.
Sayers, whose abbreviated pro career was all spent with the Chicago Bears, was the fourth pick in the 1965 NFL draft and, for my money, became the most exciting running back I’ve ever seen.
Although he was born in Wichita, Kan., he was a youngster when the family, flush with athletic talent, relocated to Omaha. Thus began the link to Gibson, an Omaha native who is another of the headliners in a marvelous book, “24th & Glory,’’ by the Omaha World-Herald’s Dirk Chatelain.
It was at Omaha Central where Sayers’ athletic legacy came to include a Nebraska state record of 24 feet, 10.5 inches in the long jump.
Good as that was, Gale was upstaged in track by his older brother, Roger, one year his senior and very definitely one of the premier sprinters in the state. A senior at Central in 1958, Roger won state titles in the 100- and 220-yard dashes before signing with Omaha University, forerunner to UNO.
As a freshman in college, Roger won 28 consecutive races, following up as a sophomore with two 100-yard triumphs over Florida A&M’s “Bullet Bob’’ Hayes, the 1964 Olympic champion who later starred as a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys.
This special era of Omaha athletes, all chronicled by Chatelain, included Omaha Tech’s Johnny Rogers, Nebraska’s first Heisman Trophy winner; Marlin Briscoe from Omaha South and UNO, who became the first black quarterback to start in the NFL (Denver of the old AFL in 1968); along with decorated NBA stars Bob Boozer and Ron Boone.
Boozer, usually listed third on this list behind Gibson and Sayers, was the first pick in the 1959 NBA Draft after a stellar college career at Kansas State. However, he opted to play one season of AAU ball (national champion Peoria Caterpillars) to preserve his eligibility for the 1960 Olympics in Rome.
That turned into a wise decision for Boozer, who won a gold medal after the Americans swept eight opponents by an average of 42.4 points a game. Small wonder they did when you consider Team U.S.A., which didn’t employ professionals until 1992, included Oscar Robertson, Jerry Lucas, Jerry West, Walt Bellamy and Boozer, a 6-8 power forward.
As rich as this period became for Omaha athletics, Gibson’s accomplishments are as close to incomparable as it gets.
A 6-1, 189-pound righthanded pitcher, Gibson played both baseball and basketball for Creighton University. He even played a year of basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters.
On the diamond, nonetheless, he effectively helped change the game – and not necessarily for the better.
His 17 seasons in the big leagues yielded a 251-174 record with a 2.91 ERA and 3,117 strikeouts – only the second pitcher ever to top 3,000.
Even though he won 23 games two years later, his 1968 season produced a 22-9 record with a 1.12 ERA that stands as the lowest in the modern era.
It was after that ’68 season when baseball elected to lower the mound from 15 inches to 10, which to this day is the biggest reason why the game has become so much of a home run derby.
Gibson’s death last Friday, by the way, came on the 52nd anniversary of a history-making performance from the 1968 World Series, when he established the Fall Classic’s existing record of 17 strikeouts in a Game 1 win over Detroit.
Ironically, that turned into the only World Series the Cardinals and Gibson failed to win in three tries. They previously beat the Yankees in 1964 and the Red Sox in 1967 and he finished 7-2 with a 1.89 ERA nine World Series starts, a whopping eight of them complete games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!