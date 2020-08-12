TERRY HERSOM: A short visit to Cooperstown was well worth the stop

Just now, I’d doff my cap to Major League Baseball for finding a way to get their game’s biggest stars back on the field. True enough, safety issues have eliminated live spectators. However, I’m grateful to all the sports entities that have given us some much-needed television entertainment -- the No. 1 source of revenue for sports from the college level on up.

Day after day, week after week, the uncertainties created by this global pandemic have left millions and millions of people scrambling for diversions. I’m glad I don’t have to be involved in making any of these decisions on whether or not to play through the crisis, I just hope the consequences are minimal.

Even though I’ve had the privilege to meet some legendary performers from many other sports, I started taking inventory a few years ago, wondering how many Baseball Hall of Famers my career has allowed me to interview. At last count, I was up to 40 and thinking I should review the list just in case I’d missed a couple more.

All of these memorable experiences made it that much more enthralling to roam through the first-floor pantheon where all the HOF plaques are displayed. Suddenly, I had to stop to snap a photo of the inductee who I’m most sorry I never met. And that would be the guy whose hometown knows little or nothing about him.