TERRY HERSOM: A short visit to Cooperstown was well worth the stop

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — There are certainly plenty of reasons why a 3,400-mile road trip seems inadvisable in these very frightening times.
As I told you last week, however, a visit to Brockton, Mass., in Boston’s south suburbs wound up being worth the risk, providing me with an opportunity to interview the brother of boxing legend Rocky Marciano.
The return trip to Sioux City brought me here to a quaint village filled with more history than I realized when I drove away from the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
An abbreviated visit cut short by anxieties over getting through several quarantined eastern states prevented me from enjoying the museum and shrine to the great writer James Fenimore Cooper, where this community got its name.
It also denied me a stop at the ball diamond where Civil War major general Abner Doubleday was said to have invented the game of baseball -- a matter that remains under dispute all these many decades later.
The Hall of Fame was my main objective and it turned out to be well worth the effort. In fact, should I be fortunate enough to go back one day I would give that a lot more time and, of course, also devote a couple of days, not hours, to the aforementioned attractions and others.
As many seem to recognize, I’ve always had a soft spot for baseball, a game that has survived despite shooting itself in the foot on so many occasions.
Just now, I’d doff my cap to Major League Baseball for finding a way to get their game’s biggest stars back on the field. True enough, safety issues have eliminated live spectators. However, I’m grateful to all the sports entities that have given us some much-needed television entertainment -- the No. 1 source of revenue for sports from the college level on up.
Day after day, week after week, the uncertainties created by this global pandemic have left millions and millions of people scrambling for diversions. I’m glad I don’t have to be involved in making any of these decisions on whether or not to play through the crisis, I just hope the consequences are minimal.
Even though I’ve had the privilege to meet some legendary performers from many other sports, I started taking inventory a few years ago, wondering how many Baseball Hall of Famers my career has allowed me to interview. At last count, I was up to 40 and thinking I should review the list just in case I’d missed a couple more.
All of these memorable experiences made it that much more enthralling to roam through the first-floor pantheon where all the HOF plaques are displayed. Suddenly, I had to stop to snap a photo of the inductee who I’m most sorry I never met. And that would be the guy whose hometown knows little or nothing about him.
Hall of Famer Dave “Beauty” Bancroft, born and raised in Sioux City, was a Babe Ruth-era shortstop for four different major league teams, serving four years as the player-manager of the Boston Braves (1924-27).
Born April 20, 1891, Bancroft graduated from old Central High and then landed a minor league contract in 1909 with a Class D ball club in Duluth of the Minnesota-Wisconsin League. Across the bridge in Superior, Wis., the league rivals snatched him away before that ’09 season concluded. Then, after two more full seasons there, the Philadelphia Phillies promoted him to Portland in the Class AA Pacific Coast League.
It was three years later that he got the call-up to the big leagues, helping the Phillies win the National League title before bowing in the 1915 World Series to the Boston Red Sox. These were the first five of 24 World Series games he would eventually play -- more than any native Iowan.
Midway through his sixth year with the Phils, Bancroft had earned a reputation as one of baseball’s premier defensive infielders when John McGraw of the New York Giants paid a hefty price to wrestle him away from Philadelphia.
The change of scenery carried our hometown hero to new heights. In 1921, his first full season with the Giants, he batted a career-best .318, playing alongside third baseman Frankie Frisch, another future hall of famer. After a league-best 94-59 regular season, the Giants beat the crosstown rival Yankees in the World Series.
These Yankees, mind you, featured sluggers Babe Ruth and Bob Meusel, who both visited Sioux City shortly after the ’21 Series. It was a home run derby of sorts, unlike the barnstorming tour Ruth and Lou Gehrig brought us in 1927.
The switch hitter had three more .300 seasons, starting with a career-best .321 percentage in 1922, when McGraw guided them to another World Series triumph over the Yankees. And, he reached the World Series again in 1923, his final year with the Giants, who came up short this time in yet another showdown with Ruth and the Bronx Bombers.
Then came a blockbuster trade that sent Bancroft and teammate Casey Stengel, a pair of 32-year-olds, to the Boston Braves. As much success as Stengel later enjoyed managing the Yankees (10 World Series in 12 years with seven titles), it was Bancroft who was brought aboard to be Boston’s player-manager.
Four years later, the Braves cut him loose and he moved on to play the next two seasons with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Released by the Dodgers after the 1929 season, the 39-year-old returned to the Giants to play his final 10 games before finishing that season and three more as a coach for the team.
Following a stint as manager of the American Association’s Minneapolis club, he returned to Sioux City as the Soos manager in 1936 before retiring from the game.
The homecoming lasted just the one year before Bancroft landed a job in Duluth-Superior, where he would eventually retire. It was on Oct. 9, 1972, at the age of 81, that he passed away and was buried in Superior.
