TERRY HERSOM: American Association to make Tuesday announcement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY – As the days of this pandemic drag on, we are reminded of what usually happened in the sports world on so many of these dates.

COVID-19 has interfered with our lives like nothing any of us has ever seen. And we don’t know how long it will continue to do so – only that the end is most likely further away than we’d prefer to think.

When it comes to life in general, we’ve had to call an audible. Hopefully, we’re gleaning some valuable lessons in the process and doing our best to remain positive and safe. It’s just that the day-to-day routine has definitely changed.

For this semi-retired codger, I’d normally be preparing for the Sioux City Explorers’ 28th baseball season. As it happens, the American Association will be issuing an announcement regarding the 2020 season at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Despite a lifetime in sports journalism, I can’t bring myself to tune in telecasts of games from bygone years. I came close a couple of weeks ago when a longtime friend called to say he was watching the replay of the record-tying 20 strikeouts Kerry Wood, age 20, rang up in just his fifth start for the Chicago Cubs.