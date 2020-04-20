TERRY HERSOM: American Association to make Tuesday announcement

SIOUX CITY – As the days of this pandemic drag on, we are reminded of what usually happened in the sports world on so many of these dates.
COVID-19 has interfered with our lives like nothing any of us has ever seen. And we don’t know how long it will continue to do so – only that the end is most likely further away than we’d prefer to think.
When it comes to life in general, we’ve had to call an audible. Hopefully, we’re gleaning some valuable lessons in the process and doing our best to remain positive and safe. It’s just that the day-to-day routine has definitely changed.
For this semi-retired codger, I’d normally be preparing for the Sioux City Explorers’ 28th baseball season. As it happens, the American Association will be issuing an announcement regarding the 2020 season at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Despite a lifetime in sports journalism, I can’t bring myself to tune in telecasts of games from bygone years. I came close a couple of weeks ago when a longtime friend called to say he was watching the replay of the record-tying 20 strikeouts Kerry Wood, age 20, rang up in just his fifth start for the Chicago Cubs.
That one-hit gem, by the way, came against a potent Houston Astros team on May 6, 1998. And yet another amazing fact is that only 15,758 were on hand in Wrigley Field, where attendance has either pushed or exceeded 40,000 on a regular basis the last several years.
Like just about anyone reading these words, I miss what sports bring to our lives. I don’t want to know the outcomes before I lean back in my recliner, that’s all.
No NCAA Basketball Tournament? That wasn’t simply a lot of missed viewing opportunities, it was a devastating economic blow to all of major college sports. Unless I misread the article, the TV contract for “The Big Dance” pays somewhere around 80 percent of the athletic department budgets in Division I.
No Masters golf tournament? Even without Tiger Woods’ bid to repeat as champion, there was always some serenity in soaking up the scenery at Augusta National. I love the babbling brook theme written by “Please Come to Boston” composter Dave Loggins, Kenny’s cousin.
Closer to home, after having a winter storm wipe out most of our Sioux City Relays last year, the 2020 edition didn’t happen at all. Let’s hope the corresponding weekend on the calendar is not permanently jinxed.
The Explorers, who’ve reached the league playoffs four of the last five years, were scheduled to start bidding for another postseason berth on May 19 in Kansas City and open a 50-game home schedule May 26 against Sioux Falls.
I don’t need a crystal ball to know none of this is going to happen. We’ll learn more Tuesday.
“We’ll have a better idea when the press release comes out,’’ said Boyd Pitkin, the former Briar Cliff baseball coach who became the Explorers’ director of baseball and stadium operations last year. “If I had to guess at it, I think we’re going to be postponed. We can’t even get clearance (from the state of Iowa) and then you’ve got all the other (11) teams in their states.’’
“We’re not canceled (the season), I’ll just say that,’’ predicted Steve Montgomery, the X’s field manager. “We’ve got a date in mind and hopefully we can do it.’’
Pitkin posted a brief video on Facebook the other day, a panoramic scan of the playing field inside Lewis and Clark Park, looking better than I can remember. Pitkin, amusingly, got a helping hand Monday from KCAU news anchor Tim Seaman, who volunteered some of his time to mow the baselines with a push mower. Kudos, Tim.
“He called me on Friday and said he was bored and that he wanted something to do,’’ chuckled Pitkin.
No matter when or if the season gets started, the company contracting with the City of Sioux City to resurface the Lewis and Clark Park parking lot has a long way to go before that job is finished. The original target date was early July, which could very well coincide with the league’s revised schedule.
Numerous press releases from the team and offseason conversations I’ve had with Montgomery have pointed toward another highly competitive team. The skipper’s priority on solid pitching seems to have been fulfilled with the signings he has already announced. And he’s announced most of the team he hopes to put on the field.
“I really like it (the current roster),’’ he said. “I think it’s a group that could do special things. I like where I was and I knew what I needed and I felt with spring training winding down (had affiliated baseball not been put on hold) I could look at the (released players) and add the pieces I need.
“I felt my bullpen was strong based on the people I have coming back and I added a couple more (relievers) to feel like it would be even stronger. We made a concerted effort to get depth in our (pitching) rotation and I felt I accomplished that.’’
Only time will tell.
“Obviously the game takes a back seat to what’s going on in our country,’’ said Montgomery.
No matter what, we should all respect all with whom we share this planet. Until you hear otherwise, give them all space – both literally and figuratively.
If things seem bleak, I suggest you check out the 1959 motion picture called, “On The Beach.’’ It has haunted me from the start of all this and you’ll see why.
