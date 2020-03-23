TERRY HERSOM: Are we at the tip of the iceberg in terms of postponements, cancellations?

SIOUX CITY – Five days in a local hospital earlier this month woke me up quite uncomfortably to the perils faced daily by all of us and also our dedicated health care professionals.

For an older person like me, it was a frightening and miserable time, hoping desperately each day to get better sufficiently to pack up and finish my recuperation in the familiar surroundings of my home.

Like anyone who is able to read this, of course, I should feel grateful beyond words to still be here and to be feeling considerably better than the predicament I faced before America went on lockdown over the COVID-19 Pandemic.

For sports fans, to be sure, this crisis arose at one of the worst times of the year.

March is when we look forward to college basketball’s “Big Dance.” It’s when we look forward to winter getting ready to give way to spring and the delightful manner in which our part of the world starts coming back to life.

As President Trump has remarked countless times, we’re at war with an invisible enemy. In the meantime, so much of the world of sports has come to a screeching halt as America takes highly cautious steps to prevent this biological nightmare from becoming much worse than we’ve seen thus far.