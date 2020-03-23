TERRY HERSOM: Are we at the tip of the iceberg in terms of postponements, cancellations?

SIOUX CITY – Five days in a local hospital earlier this month woke me up quite uncomfortably to the perils faced daily by all of us and also our dedicated health care professionals.
For an older person like me, it was a frightening and miserable time, hoping desperately each day to get better sufficiently to pack up and finish my recuperation in the familiar surroundings of my home.
Like anyone who is able to read this, of course, I should feel grateful beyond words to still be here and to be feeling considerably better than the predicament I faced before America went on lockdown over the COVID-19 Pandemic.
For sports fans, to be sure, this crisis arose at one of the worst times of the year.
March is when we look forward to college basketball’s “Big Dance.” It’s when we look forward to winter getting ready to give way to spring and the delightful manner in which our part of the world starts coming back to life.
As President Trump has remarked countless times, we’re at war with an invisible enemy. In the meantime, so much of the world of sports has come to a screeching halt as America takes highly cautious steps to prevent this biological nightmare from becoming much worse than we’ve seen thus far.
So, we have no NBA and no NHL. Golf’s magical Masters weekend has at best been postponed.
An NCAA wrestling tournament Iowa was favored to win for the first time in a decade was simply wiped off the calendar along with all collegiate spring sports.
We’ll have a spring in which the Drake Relays, one of our state’s athletic treasures, probably won’t happen, even though “postponed” is still the official status.
I’m just afraid this is only the tip of the iceberg. And, as Major League Baseball ponders when if ever its 2020 season might commence, the future is filled with uncertainty.
We’ve seen a premature conclusion to the Sioux City Musketeers’ United States Hockey League season and at best a delay in the start of the Sioux City Bandits’ indoor football slate.
I decided to check in with Steve Montgomery, who has guided the Sioux City Explorers to four postseason appearances in the last five years – equaling the franchise total for playoff teams in their 22 previous campaigns combined. The American Association still projects the X’s starting their 28th season with a six-game road trip May 19-24 to Kansas City and Lincoln. I can’t help but be skeptical.
“I think with what we have in our nation today, the president will find a way (to restore some sort or normalcy to our lives),’’ said Montgomery, who spends his offseason in the Tampa area, running a baseball academy. “The facility is closed, but I’ve opened it to look at a few free agent pitchers and position players.’’
“I think we’re going to play at some point, I just don’t know what that date is going to be,’’ he said. “I don’t know if there’s a date of no return (when the season would have to be scrubbed), but I do feel optimistic that at some point the 2020 season will get under way.’’
As always, Montgomery has scoured the landscape for players who’ll keep his habit of winning seasons intact. The emphasis this year has definitely been pitchers with a staff slated to include four hurlers with major league experience.’’
A couple of months ago, the projected starting rotation looked like it might include holdover Carlos Sierra, 8-1 here last year, along with promising youngster Liam O’Sullivan plus a trio of ex-big leaguers – Tyler Cloyd and lefthanders Jairo Labourt and Matt Marksberry. Montgomery has since signed veteran Jose Taveras, another solid starting candidate.
“Today, I don’t know if I’m going to get visas (for three of his top starters),’’ he said, noting that Labourt and Taveras are both from the Dominican Republic while Sierra was born in Cuba.
The bullpen could have a lot of new names, but it would also include perhaps the three best from a 2019 crew that was certainly one of the stronger groups a year ago – closer Matt Pobereyko, lefty Jose Velez and workhorse Nate Gercken.
Meanwhile, I worry, too, about talk the Tokyo Olympics may get postponed until next year.
Sioux City’s Shelby Houlihan, female track’s premier middle-distance star, has put in four long and productive years trying to be ready for her second Olympic experience. There are, of course, many stories like this throughout the sports world.
So many question marks, needless to say, can’t take precedence over the safety of mankind. Still, as college teams across the country forego spring drills that might have prepared them better for a new season, we can’t rule out the highly discouraging thought that even the 2020 football season isn’t a sure thing.