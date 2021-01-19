TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Drake men's basketball needs more spotlight on local stage

SIOUX CITY – We’re more than halfway through the month of January and only six teams in Division I men’s basketball have gone undefeated, two of which are just 6-0 and 3-0 after numerous postponements and cancellations.

The four unbeatens with 10 or more games under their belt are top-ranked Gonzaga at 14-0 and then three others with 13-0 records – Baylor, Winthrop and none other than the Drake Bulldogs.

Overshadowed by Luka Garza and the fourth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, Drake is putting together its finest season in more than half a century.

Yes, it was all of 50 seasons ago that Maury John wrapped up 13 winters in Des Moines with his third consecutive 20-win finish. Drake had not again reached 20 in back-to-back years before posting marks of 24-10 and 20-14 in its first two seasons under Coach Darian DeVries, now taking things to new heights in year No. 3.

So, let’s combine a little bit of memory lane with a few details on what’s been happening at the Knapp Center.

You can’t appreciate the history, I guess, without knowledge of the Drake’s extraordinary 1968-69 campaign, which saw the Bulldogs drop an 85-82 national semifinal heartbreaker to UCLA and the great Kareem-Abdul Jabbar.