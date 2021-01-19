TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Drake men's basketball needs more spotlight on local stage

SIOUX CITY – We’re more than halfway through the month of January and only six teams in Division I men’s basketball have gone undefeated, two of which are just 6-0 and 3-0 after numerous postponements and cancellations.
The four unbeatens with 10 or more games under their belt are top-ranked Gonzaga at 14-0 and then three others with 13-0 records – Baylor, Winthrop and none other than the Drake Bulldogs.
Overshadowed by Luka Garza and the fourth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, Drake is putting together its finest season in more than half a century.
Yes, it was all of 50 seasons ago that Maury John wrapped up 13 winters in Des Moines with his third consecutive 20-win finish. Drake had not again reached 20 in back-to-back years before posting marks of 24-10 and 20-14 in its first two seasons under Coach Darian DeVries, now taking things to new heights in year No. 3.
So, let’s combine a little bit of memory lane with a few details on what’s been happening at the Knapp Center.
You can’t appreciate the history, I guess, without knowledge of the Drake’s extraordinary 1968-69 campaign, which saw the Bulldogs drop an 85-82 national semifinal heartbreaker to UCLA and the great Kareem-Abdul Jabbar.
It was March 20, 1969, and NBC’s Curt Gowdy errantly referred to Drake as “Duke” on multiple occasions before the Bulldogs nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history.
John Wooden’s Bruins were gunning for the third of what would become seven straight national championships and an amazing 205-5 record during this stretch.
Nonetheless, it was the final minute of play when Drake, trailing by three, got a clutch putback from Dolph Pulliam. And, according to the Los Angeles Times, Pulliam should have had a shot at a game-tying free throw after being “hammered” by UCLA’s Curtis Rowe and Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor.
No foul was whistled, however, and the Bruins broke a full-court press, sealing the win as Lynn Shackelford converted both ends of a one-and-one.
Two days later, Drake routed North Carolina in a third-place game that is no longer part of the tournament. Then, it was UCLA outclassing Purdue 92-72 in the title game.
A Drake team that shared the Missouri Valley crown with Louisville featured the 6-foot-3 Willie McCarter and the 6-5 Willie Wise, who averaged 20.4 and 14.6 points, respectively, before heading off to careers in the NBA. Pulliam, who averaged 13.2 points, went on to become a popular Des Moines-area TV personality. And the starting lineup also included guard Don Draper along with 6-6 forward Al Williams, averaging 12.2 and 8.8 points.
These are all still lasting memories for Coach John’s lead assistant, Dan Callahan, who has spent much of his subsequent life in the Sioux City area, coaching a strong Morningside College men’s program and later enjoying a hitch as the coach of the West High girls team.
Indeed, many thought Callahan was the heir apparent when John left Drake in 1971 to become the head coach at Iowa State. Unfortunately, that didn’t come to pass.
Meanwhile, one year after the Cyclones had gone just 5-20, John managed a 12-14 season that started with a 71-54 victory over Arizona in the first game ever at Hilton Coliseum. ISU improved to 16-10 in 1972-73 and was off to a 4-1 start the next winter when John stepped down after the cancer diagnosis that led to his untimely death at age 55.
Drake went through another 13 head coaches before luring DeVries away from Creighton, where he’d served a total of 20 years under Dana Altman and Greg McDermott. He has proved to be an excellent hire, leading two previous teams to 24-10 and 20-14 records before this impressive start to 2020-21.
Limiting opponents to 59.9 points a game, 10th best out of 340 Division I teams, Drake is also second in three-point shooting percentage at .430, hitting 108 of 251 attempts.
Recruiting heavily in the Chicago area, DeVries has put together a small but quick lineup that averages 83.9 points a game, an average of 24 per contest more than its opponents.
ShanQuan Hemphill, a 6-6 senior from Gary, Ind., averages 14.2 points to lead a nine-player rotation that has junior point guard Roman Penn chipping in 12.1 and 6-2 junior D.J. Wilkins adding 11.3 a game. Backcourt replacements Joseph Yesufu and Garrett Sturtz are fourth and fifth offensively while much of the rebounding comes from 6-10 junior Darnell Brodie and 6-6 senior Tremell Murphy, the other two starters.
Five of the top seven average between 25.2 and 19.3 minutes and five of them should be back next season. Then, there’s a solid recruiting class that includes the coach’s son, Tucker DeVries, a 6-7 guard on a powerhouse Waukee team that got knocked off recently by Johnston.
Darian DeVries, 44, was an Iowa prep all-stater out of Aplington-Parkersburg and he went on to star at nearby Northern Iowa. He’s the eldest of five highly athletic siblings, most notable of whom is brother Jared, a football All-American at Iowa who enjoyed a 12-year NFL career with the Detroit Lions.
The Drake staff includes a couple more former Hawkeyes in Matt Gatens, an Iowa City native who is sixth in career scoring for the hometown university, and Brady Ellingson.