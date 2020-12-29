TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Phil Karpuk's life was full of success

SIOUX CITY – When it came to sports, Phil Karpuk knew the perils of complacency.
If he could share that knowledge with us now, maybe a few dangerously complacent souls would take the threat of COVID-19 more seriously. Wear those masks wherever required, pull them up over your nose and stop complaining.
Sorry to say one of the best high school football coaches I’ve ever known has gone over to that “stiller town” that exists in A.E. Housman’s brilliant poem “To An Athlete Dying Young.’’ He can only promote safety protocols by example through the fate that has left one of Sioux City’s finer families mourning his loss.
It was 9:20 Sunday morning when Karpuk’s battle with the coronavirus came to an end after more than five weeks in a local hospital. A 72-year-old fitness fanatic was supposed to shrug this thing off, but it was not to be.
Now, instead of writing my column on happier topics, I am tasked with trying to do justice to a life that was filled with success.
“You’ll never find another person like Phil Karpuk,’’ said George Schermerhorn, the defensive coordinator for Karpuk’s Class 4A state champion Bishop Heelan squad in 1982. “He took care of people and he always gave them a chance to make something of themselves.’’
“My first year at Heelan was also Phil’s first back there (Karpuk was a 1966 alum) and he was my defensive line coach,’’ said Dave Triplett, reflecting on his magical first of two seasons as the Crusaders’ head coach. “I realized right away that he was a very knowledgeable and capable coach. I think he was underappreciated because he was so quiet.’’
Karpuk followed up an exceptional Heelan playing career with a full ride to the University of Wyoming, where he played defensive end on a 1969 Sugar Bowl team. He was a roommate to future all-pro offensive guard Conrad Dobler and another of his teammates was running back Jim Kiick, who helped the 1972 Miami Dolphins win all 17 of their games – the only undefeated season in NFL history.
Phil was only too happy to come back home to his alma mater and help Triplett lead Heelan to its first official state title with a juggernaut that included quarterback Mike Courey, defensive linemen John Harty and Al “Too Tall” Jones, and guard/linebacker Tony Audino.
A 1968 graduate of West Des Moines Dowling who starred at Iowa, Triplett was spurned by Bob Commings in his efforts to win a vacancy on the Iowa staff. Instead, he pursued an opening Earle Bruce was attempting to fill at Iowa State and wound up in Ames.
Karkuk took over the Heelan helm and proceeded to fashion a seven-year record of 51-19. His final game nearly produced a repeat state championship, but the Crusaders lost the title contest to Davenport Central, 14-6.
The story behind the story, I should note, was Phil’s decision in 1981 to step away from coaching the defense to learning how to run the offense. It was a choice that entailed countless hours of watching film and becoming the best he could become. It was also a choice that enabled him to call the offensive signals for arguably the beat team Morningside put on the field during its NCAA Division II days.
“Phil was very accomplished and successful in his coaching endeavors,’’ said Doug Moody, Heelan’s boys basketball coach for 16 seasons and the husband to Karpuk’s sister, Lori, for the last 45 years. “He was a great tactician. That’s part of what I carried on was to evaluate your opponent and see if you can get your kids in the best position to win.’’
When Karpuk decided in 1984 to join Triplett’s staff at the University of South Dakota, Schermerhorn began a five-year stint as the Heelan pilot, posting a mark of 36-16. Much like Karpuk’s first year with Triplett at Heelan, their first year together in Vermillion was a special one, leading the Coyotes to a national runner-up season in 1984.
Triplett left USD after the 1988 season to finally make his way back to Iowa City and a six-year stretch on Hayden Fry’s staff. Karpuk hung around a few more seasons and then made his way home to an assistant coaching job at Morningside. Then came three seasons as the head coach at North High, where he succeeded his old cohort, Schermerhorn.
Even before his life after football, Phil had a wide range of interests that ranged from raising llamas to working as a travel agent and operating a limousine service that included a popular trolley car party bus.
“He was very creative in finding ways to stay busy,’’ said Triplett. “Just a very interesting guy.”
Fatherhood was his number one priority and he was able to take pride in the athletic achievements of the family he and wife Lorall produced -- three sons and a daughter. Sons Jonny and Tom both went to West Point and played football at Army. Kayla, the daughter, helped Heelan win a state title in volleyball and garnered first-team all-state laurels.
A very proud grandpa was the patriarch, Joe Karpuk, a Russian immigrant who was nearing his 99th birthday when he passed away Nov. 19. He would have been devastated to know Phil was soon to follow him.
Lori Karpuk Moody, Doug’s wife, is one of four surviving siblings. The other two sons in a family of six are Fred and Ted, both of Sioux City, while a sister, Joanne Friedman, lives in Ankeny. Phil’s sister, Teresa (Maxey), preceded him in death.
Meyer Brothers is in charge of arrangements, but the latest I’d heard Tuesday was that a funeral next Monday morning will be a private ceremony for family members only.