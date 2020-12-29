TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Phil Karpuk's life was full of success

SIOUX CITY – When it came to sports, Phil Karpuk knew the perils of complacency.

If he could share that knowledge with us now, maybe a few dangerously complacent souls would take the threat of COVID-19 more seriously. Wear those masks wherever required, pull them up over your nose and stop complaining.

Sorry to say one of the best high school football coaches I’ve ever known has gone over to that “stiller town” that exists in A.E. Housman’s brilliant poem “To An Athlete Dying Young.’’ He can only promote safety protocols by example through the fate that has left one of Sioux City’s finer families mourning his loss.

It was 9:20 Sunday morning when Karpuk’s battle with the coronavirus came to an end after more than five weeks in a local hospital. A 72-year-old fitness fanatic was supposed to shrug this thing off, but it was not to be.

Now, instead of writing my column on happier topics, I am tasked with trying to do justice to a life that was filled with success.

“You’ll never find another person like Phil Karpuk,’’ said George Schermerhorn, the defensive coordinator for Karpuk’s Class 4A state champion Bishop Heelan squad in 1982. “He took care of people and he always gave them a chance to make something of themselves.’’