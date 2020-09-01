TERRY HERSOM: Damek Tomscha having a good season with Sioux Falls Canaries

SIOUX CITY -- Like many of you, this pandemic-shortened 60-game Major League Baseball season will be worth all the fuss just as long as the Chicago Cubs remain on track for a possible world championship.
Sitting on top of the National League Central at 20-14 -- just 26 games away from the finish line -- the Cubbies and first-year Manager David Ross are three games up on a second-place St. Louis club that is just 13-13 and has no less than 34 games remaining after several positive coronavirus tests forced a long list of postponements.
Strange as these games have seemed with no actual spectators in the seats -- only a smattering of cut-out characters -- these games have been a very welcome source of entertainment for those of us who love this grand, old game.
I’m even paying a bit of attention to a 2020 American Association race from which our Sioux City Explorers were among six teams forced to opt out due to state laws on quarantines and social distancing.
Like the big leagues, the Association’s six remaining clubs also agreed to a 60-game schedule that is much closer to its conclusion. Leading the league are the Milwaukee Milkmen, sporting a 29-22 record with only nine games left until the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Sioux Falls Canaries, who have 10 games to play, are second in the standings at 27-23, just 1.5 games off the lead while St. Paul and Winnipeg, each at 25-26, are each four games out, tied for third place.
A major catalyst for Sioux Falls has been third baseman Damek Tomscha, a former North High standout who went on to star at Auburn. Tomscha was 53 games into his sixth season in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, playing for Class AAA Lehigh Valley, when he was traded early last season to the White Sox.
After playing more than 40 games with the Chisox’ Class AA affiliate, Tomscha logged two games with Triple-A team in Charlotte, N.C. Then, it seems, he became a free agent and wound up signing with the Canaries.
Lucky for the Yellow Birds, the Sioux City native is batting .345 with 44 runs batted in, ranking second in the league behind Fargo-Moorhead’s Correll Prime (.357) and Milwaukee’s Adam Brett Walker II (45). Walker was a former third-round draft pick by the Twins out of Jacksonville (Fla.) University.
Walker is 28 years old and Tomscha, by the way, turned 29 last Thursday.
FUN FACTS
After all three starting outfielders for the Cubs hit two home runs in the same game Sunday afternoon -- a feat no team had ever previously accomplished, we’re told -- I got the urge to go surfing for some more unusual happenings in baseball’s proud history.
One that I already knew about was a game July 2, 1963, that was heralded as “The Greatest Pitching Duel in Human History,’’ according to an article written 40 years later.
Living in a time when starting pitchers are just about gassed after 100 pitches, I’ve marveled for years over the 1963 contest in which a walk-off homer by Willie Mays let the San Francisco Giants win 1-0 in 16 innings over the Milwaukee Braves -- three years prior to the Braves’ move to Atlanta.
Believe it or not, both starters went all the way as 25-year-old Juan Marichal piled up 227 pitches to corral the win while 42-year-old Warren Spahn suffered the loss after a 207-pitch outing.
Nolan Ryan holds the MLB record for pitches in a game, piling up 235 to help the California Angels win a 13-inning battle with the Boston Red Sox in 1974.
By contrast, I should note, the fewest pitches anyone has ever needed in a nine-inning complete game was the 58 thrown by Charles “Red” Barrett of the old Boston Braves. Barrett’s team needed just 75 minutes to top Cincinnati 2-0 back on Aug. 10, 1944.
The craziest minor league game was May 13, 1932, when 20-year-old Ron Necciai, a Pittsburgh Pirates farmhand, struck out 27 batters while throwing a no-hitter in the Appalachian League. Necciai made it to Pittsburgh the following year, but he went 1-6 with a 7.08 ERA in what would be his only big league season. He eventually retired due to health and injury issues, but is still kicking at age 88.
TOUGH CALL
Faced with an estimated budget shortfall of $100-million, the University of Iowa has elected to drop four of its athletic teams. Athletic Director Gary Barta’s announcement last week took the axe to the Hawkeyes men’s and women’s swimming programs along with men’s tennis and men’s gymnastics.
Yes, when the Big Ten Conference decided to call off its proposed conference-only football schedule, it cost the Iowa athletic program its No. 1 source of revenue. Nonetheless, rather than completely dropping these four relatively inexpensive sports, the university might have weathered the storm by simply canceling their 2020-21 seasons.
None of us could have foreseen the COVID-19 pandemic, but this wouldn’t have required such dire measures if major college athletic programs -- not just Iowa, but all of them -- didn’t make a habit of spending every penny that has come their way for several decades now.
UNOFFICIAL ACE
Congratulations to my friend, Mitch Lower, for what he’s calling “an unofficial hole-in-one” at the Sloan Golf Course.
Playing the challenging nine-hole course on Sunday, Mitch holed out his 5-iron tee shot on No. 2, which is listed as a 182-yard hole.
Since he was playing alone, there were no witnesses to attest to a perfect shot. Nonetheless, thanks to a photograph posted on the Facebook account of his wife, Pam, the ace certainly looks legit. The photo not only shows the ball in the bottom of the cup, it also captures the track the ball took, rolling into the cup before the morning dew had burned off.
