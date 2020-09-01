TERRY HERSOM: Damek Tomscha having a good season with Sioux Falls Canaries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Like many of you, this pandemic-shortened 60-game Major League Baseball season will be worth all the fuss just as long as the Chicago Cubs remain on track for a possible world championship.

Sitting on top of the National League Central at 20-14 -- just 26 games away from the finish line -- the Cubbies and first-year Manager David Ross are three games up on a second-place St. Louis club that is just 13-13 and has no less than 34 games remaining after several positive coronavirus tests forced a long list of postponements.

Strange as these games have seemed with no actual spectators in the seats -- only a smattering of cut-out characters -- these games have been a very welcome source of entertainment for those of us who love this grand, old game.

I’m even paying a bit of attention to a 2020 American Association race from which our Sioux City Explorers were among six teams forced to opt out due to state laws on quarantines and social distancing.

Like the big leagues, the Association’s six remaining clubs also agreed to a 60-game schedule that is much closer to its conclusion. Leading the league are the Milwaukee Milkmen, sporting a 29-22 record with only nine games left until the playoffs.