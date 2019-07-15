SIOUX CITY — You’ve been making excuses for two full months and the Sioux City Explorers have kept battling despite all those empty seats at Lewis and Clark Park.
The good news for you is that 28 of the 46 games remaining on the Explorers’ 100-game American Association baseball schedule will unfold right here, leaving just 18 road dates for a team that has won three South Division titles in the last four years.
It has been a challenging summer for manager Steve Montgomery, his coaching staff and a team that has stood up to considerable adversity and somehow kept themselves in the hunt for another postseason playoff berth.
Rebounding from a highly disappointing start — just nine wins through the season’s first 25 games— the X’s have managed to claw their way back to .500 at 27-27. And in a division that has not yet seen a dominant team emerge, that’s still just three games off the pace of the first-place Cleburne (Texas) Railroaders.
For the Explorers, this is the fork in the road. And even though Yogi Berra’s famous advice was to “take it,’’ this isn’t a joke.
Rather, it’s a time for everyone with access to this commentary to step things up. And that very definitely includes baseball fans throughout the Siouxland area whose apathy toward this impressive team and league have been my biggest disappointment in all my years as an eastern Iowa transplant.
Monday began a 15-day stretch in which the Explorers’ longest homestand will chew up 13 of those 28 remaining home dates. This includes the completion of a game suspended due to rain on June 23 — a contest slated to resume in the top of the second inning Friday at 4:05 p.m. and be followed by the scheduled opener to a three-game series with arch-rival Sioux Falls.
The three-day series that got under way Monday night is the only visit of the season for the second-year Chicago Dogs, a solid North Division title contender managed by Butch Hobson, the former Boston Red Sox third baseman and also field manager.
A year ago, when the teams played two cliffhangers in their first-ever meetings here, Hobson earned himself a comical clip on SportsCenter with his lap around the bases, protesting an apparent home run that was ruled foul.
For those who became friends with Stan Cliburn, Montgomery’s predecessor, this is also an opportunity to say hello to Stan, the personable Mississippi native who is one of Hobson’s coaches.
Meanwhile, the Dogs have another major attraction in Carlos Zambrano, the former Chicago Cubs ace who at 38 years old is attempting a comeback as a relief pitcher. Zambrano, who is 2-0 with a 3.37 ERA in 19 appearances, has also been called upon a handful of times to serve as the Dogs’ designated hitter. And in case you’d forgotten, the powerful Venezuelan launched 24 major league homers, which is more than all but six pitchers in baseball history ever belted.
The Explorers’ early struggles stemmed largely from a sluggish offense, which Montgomery has attributed in part to a lack of plate discipline, chasing pitches out of the strike zone.
More recently, there have been some problems with the pitching staff, a dilemma that began when former Baltimore Orioles hurler Jason Garcia, arguably the league’s top pitcher, was picked up by the Tampa Bay Rays. Zach Jemiola and Max Duval, two more pitchers in the original rotation, both proved ineffective, leading to Jemiola’s release and Duval’s assignment to the inactive list.
That’s a lot of jobs to fill, but the X’s appear to have found suitable replacements for two of those three slots, bringing Cuban righthander Carlos Sierra out of the bullpen and signing Pete Tago, a first-round draft pick by the Rockies in 2010. Sierra has gone 3-0 with a 1.27 ERA in his four starts thus far while Tago, whose fastball reaches 97 mph, appeared to have some rust to shake off in losing his lone start thus far.
The homestand will be interrupted by a day off on Thursday and also by a two-day all-star break next Monday and Tuesday, when St. Paul hosts the top players from the Association’s two six-team divisions. Shortstop Nate Samson, certainly one of the premier players in the X’s 27-year history, has been selected to the starting lineup for the South and that team’s roster will also include Sioux City relief pitchers Nate Gercken, Tyler Fallwell and Matt Pobereyko.
After the team heads out on a six-game, seven-day road trip July 30 through Aug. 5, they’ll be back to play their remaining 15 home games in a 21-day stretch from Aug. 5-26 -- an agenda interrupted by five games in Sioux Falls and Cleburne in a period of six days.
Seven road games (three in Sioux Falls and four in Kansas City) close out the regular season and then we’ll have to wait and see if there’s to be a fourth postseason bid in a five-year span.
Montgomery, who has worked miracles building a winner in the league’s smallest market, will keep trying to find a few more pieces to the puzzle, hoping to finally bring Sioux City a league championship.
Will you be there to show your support or will you allow a valuable quality-of-life asset — a baseball franchise that certainly adds to our city’s summer entertainment options — continue its downward spiral toward oblivion?
You wonder why Sioux City fails to enjoy the type of growth cities like Sioux Falls or Fargo have realized, look no further than that mirror in your bathroom.