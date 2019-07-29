SIOUX CITY — Who’s counting?
Well, I for one certainly am when it comes to the career of Sioux City’s own Shelby Houlihan, honored last November as America’s premier female track and field athlete when she received the annual Jackie Joyner-Kersee Award.
Proud as I am of the coverage our newspaper continues to shower upon Houlihan since I stepped away from full-time employment, I’d like to add at least two cents to the latest clippings on her performance at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships concluding Sunday night at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
How nice, of course, for the 2011 East High graduate to compete for national titles at a venue where she won 10 state championships and eight Drake Relays titles as a history-making high school phenom.
Better still, Drake was hosting this event for a second year in a row due to renovation work at Heyward Field, which the University of Oregon says will be the world’s finest track and field facility when it re-opens next year.
So, yes, Houlihan had a little bit of a “home court” advantage, competing in front of a partisan crowd at the outdoor nationals of these last two years. Nonetheless, it is not as though she hasn’t dominated her sport ever since her first Olympic appearance in 2016.
And I feel comfortable calling it the “first” because it would be a shock to me if there wasn’t another one a year from now and then at least one other in 2024.
The number I haven’t seen or heard regarding Houlihan’s latest achievements — repeat national championships in the 1,500 and 5,000 meters — is that these were her 10th and 11th national titles in 12 attempts over the last three seasons. The lone exception was the mile run at this year’s USATF Indoor Nationals, where she finished second.
I know it’s not common knowledge for most, but USA Track and Field conducts both indoor and outdoor nationals on an annual basis.
In 2017, just 24 years old, Shelby won the indoor national titles in both the mile and the two-mile — races some indoor national sites will stage as 1,500 and 3,000-meter tests. She followed that by reigning over the outdoor national 5,000 meters, her Olympic event in ’16.
In 2018, she swept the indoor 1,500 and 3,000 events and then doubled up in the outdoor 1,500 and 5,000, same this year.
Add to three 2019 victories and the one runner-up finish, there was a championship in her first crack at the USATF Cross Country Championships, which brings her to 11 gold medals and a silver.
A 12-time All-American at Arizona State, Houlihan has been making strides ever since those high school days when she put city records in all of her events about as far out of sight as we might imagine. The question from then on was just how much she could build on all of that. And that’s a challenge that can only be met successfully with lots and lots of hard work.
She’s definitely been doing just that, competing for the prestigious Bowerman Track Club out of Portland. The state-record 1,500-meter time of 4:26.39 she posted in her days at East? Her P.R. is now all the way down to 3:57.34.
So on and so forth, which is why this will be an enduring story that needs to live on for generations to come.
In the meantime, good luck, Shelby, as you gear up for the world championships Sept. 28 through Oct. 6 in Doha, Qatar, the island nation in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Saudi Arabia.
LANG FAREWELL
Well into his seventh season with the Sioux City Explorers, right fielder Michael Lang was the first player ever to wear an X’s uniform in seven different seasons.
That longevity and a wealth of talent led him to a host of career records for the 27-year-old franchise.
It also made it extremely difficult for manager Steve Montgomery to pull the trigger on a deal that has sent Lang to the St. Paul Saints for two players whose identities won’t be disclosed until after the season. Mindful that Lang would become a free agent at season’s end, Montgomery was wise to make sure he got some value for a player who was free to move on to another team without some sort of compensation to the X’s.
“Mongo” claimed to have struggled for two weeks over a proposition from St. Paul Saints manager George Tsamis. The key to his decision was the ability to sign former major leaguer Jeremy Hazelbaker, whose career numbers indicate he can provide much of the same qualities as Lang and possibly more.
At the same time, having dealt with Lang throughout his years in Sioux City, I’d like to extend my thanks for all he did to give me many interesting stories to write and to be such a terrific interview all those times I sought out his post-game comments.
Since Michael and the Saints will be here very soon for a three-game series Aug. 6-8, I’d hope others among you would turn out to express your gratitude, as well.
ATTENDANCE WOES
It isn’t lost on me that Sioux City is the smallest market in the 12-team American Association. And, it’s certainly not lost on me that we have some of the best and most knowledgeable fans in the league.
There simply aren’t enough of them. Which is why I keep beating that dead horse, hoping team owner John Roost, undoubtedly weary of the perennial financial losses these attendance woes create, will continue to fight the good fight.
A team that has won more games than any league rival since the start of the 2015 season, the X’s rode a nine-game winning streak into the final game of a season-high 13-game homestand Monday night. Only 15 more home games remain outside of a playoff berth that would be the team’s fourth in five years.