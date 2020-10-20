TERRY HERSOM: I'm celebrating the World Series being played

Why worry about the venue, actually. You don’t hear NFL fans lamenting the Super Bowl contests that have always been played at a pre-determined site.

Much as you’d think the truncated 60-game season would open the door to at least one surprising finalist, this is a clash of Major League Baseball’s two winningest teams, both of which needed Game 7 wins to escape their LCS challenges. The Dodgers’ 43-17 record produced eight wins more than the National League’s other 14 teams and the Rays’ 40-20 mark was four wins better than anyone else in the American League.

This becomes just the fourth time the game’s two winningest clubs have reached the championship series in 26 years since baseball went to three five-team divisions in either league. In those same 26 years, mind you, seven World Series winners reached postseason play as wild-card winners.

It’s the third try in four years for the Dodgers, whose 20th World Series appearance ties them for second with the National League rival Giants -- well shy of the Yankees’ 40 Fall Classics. And, by the way, it was the same season (1958) when the Dodgers relocated from Brooklyn to L.A. and the Giants moved from New York to San Francisco.