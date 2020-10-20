TERRY HERSOM: I'm celebrating the World Series being played

SIOUX CITY — My career choice years ago wound up leading me down a path that often results in general indignance toward the stereotypes and insults heaped upon my colleagues in the news media.
All of us should be grateful for the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted us one of the primary rights that prompted our forefathers to migrate to America. Take away freedom of speech and we expose ourselves to potential tyranny known to so many other countries around the globe.
I know you didn’t pull out the sports section with hopes of finding a political science lecture. I also realize that’s beyond my pay grade. Still, I’ll always tend to stand up for the people who strive each day to keep you abreast of the truth. It’s unfortunate they’ve had to hammer us with constant reminders of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, this is our current reality, much as we all yearn to escape it one day soon.
For the moment, I’m celebrating the beginning Tuesday night to our 116th World Series, which some of you may not regard as legitimate after the standard 162-game season was chopped down to just 60.
Yes, it’s a strange scenario, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays in a best-of-seven showdown to be held exclusively at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. Strange or not (as if most of 2020 hasn’t been strange), playing it all in the suburban Dallas home to the Texas Rangers means there will be no rainouts, thanks to a retractable roof that permits the $1.1-billion facility to be air-conditioned.
Why worry about the venue, actually. You don’t hear NFL fans lamenting the Super Bowl contests that have always been played at a pre-determined site.
Much as you’d think the truncated 60-game season would open the door to at least one surprising finalist, this is a clash of Major League Baseball’s two winningest teams, both of which needed Game 7 wins to escape their LCS challenges. The Dodgers’ 43-17 record produced eight wins more than the National League’s other 14 teams and the Rays’ 40-20 mark was four wins better than anyone else in the American League.
This becomes just the fourth time the game’s two winningest clubs have reached the championship series in 26 years since baseball went to three five-team divisions in either league. In those same 26 years, mind you, seven World Series winners reached postseason play as wild-card winners.
It’s the third try in four years for the Dodgers, whose 20th World Series appearance ties them for second with the National League rival Giants -- well shy of the Yankees’ 40 Fall Classics. And, by the way, it was the same season (1958) when the Dodgers relocated from Brooklyn to L.A. and the Giants moved from New York to San Francisco.
For the Dodgers, of course, reaching the Series has been one thing while winning it has been another. With 14 defeats against six titles, they hold a record they’ve certainly regretted. The two most recent disappointments came in 2017, when they lost in seven games to those rule-breaking Houston Astros, and in 2018, when Boston needed just five games to deny them. Before that, they’d been unable to win an N.L. pennant since 1988, when they prevailed in five games over Oakland.
For a longtime Cubs fan, needless to say, knocking anything the Dodgers have done is hardly fair. The Cubs’ 11 World Series bids tie them for seventh with Detroit. However, when the boys from Wrigley Field ended a 108-year vigil by winning the crown in 2016, it was their first trip to the Series in 71 years. Their 10 previous appearances all came from 1906 -- the fourth year for this autumn showcase -- through 1945.
The American League has had the winner 66 times to the National League’s 49 titles in an event that has been staged all but two years since the Boston Americans bested the Pittsburgh Pirates in its 1903 debut.
And as difficult as it has been to get it done, baseball has managed to avoid pulling the plug, which has only happened twice. One of those was 1994, when a player strike intervened. The other was way back in 1904, when the NL champion New York Giants refused to take on the Boston Americans, champs in the AL.
The latter development is reminiscent of a curious bit of history from just 13 years earlier, in 1891, when the Sioux City Cornhuskers managed to earn the unofficial championship of professional baseball. That’s a story I last wrote about in 1991, the centennial of this interesting postseason festival, and I’ll try to remember to tell you more in the next week or two.
Meantime, suffice it to say there was no American League in 1891, just an American Association, which had relatively no more status than the Western Association -- the league Sioux City won over Kansas City, Omaha and Denver.
The Cornhuskers, then, boldly challenged Boston’s National League champs to a postseason series, which the Boston ownership declined to accept. In lieu of that, the NL’s runner-up Chicago Colts agreed to take on Sioux City in a series played here at old Shaw Park. Lo and behold, Sioux City prevailed four games to two and made a little history that has been all but forgotten.
All these years later, meanwhile, I’m tipping my cap to the modern major leagues, who’ve courageously soldiered forward to give a nervous nation some much-needed entertainment.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!