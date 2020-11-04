TERRY HERSOM: Iowa's offense isn't a recipe for success

SIOUX CITY — Whoever succeeded the late Hayden Fry was certainly saddled with a tough act to follow, taking over a University of Iowa football program Fry had fashioned into a consistent winner.
I can’t imagine anyone else meeting this daunting challenge as well as Kirk Ferentz has.
It speaks volumes for the job Kirk has done that Iowa’s disappointing 0-2 start this fall mark the first time since 2000, his second year at the helm, that the Hawkeyes are 0-2.
With 162 wins in the books, only three other coaches have won more games while toiling in the Big Ten. And that short list consists of Woody Hayes, Amos Alonzo Stagg and Bo Schembechler, a trio of legends.
Still, the narrow losses to Purdue (24-20) and Northwestern (21-20) once again point to Iowa’s continuing struggles on offense. And it leaves the head coach in a vulnerable position since his offensive coordinator happens to be his son, Brian, now in his fourth year in that role.
There are 130 schools vying for the coveted FBS national championship, which has been won 11 of the last 14 years by one of four schools (four for Alabama and two each for Clemson, Florida and LSU).
For the seven years since the Hawks’ last losing record (4-8 in 2012), their average ranking on offense has been 92nd. Working backward, they’ve ranked 99th, 91st, 116th and 121st in total offense nationally.
As a rule, that isn’t a recipe for success. However, Iowa has compensated with impressive defenses year after year, ranking 23rd or better six of the last seven campaigns. Phil Parker’s defense ranked 12th a year ago and seventh the previous season. The seven-year average is an excellent 18th.
The running game sets the table for everything else on offense and Brian Ferentz hasn’t got much mileage in this department. The national ranking for rushing yards per game has been 97th, 94th and 96th since he succeeded Greg Davis in 2017.
Sophomore running back Tyler Goodson, a former prep player of the year in Georgia, has all the tools necessary to help Iowa get more from its running game. Unfortunately, his team seems intent on following a much different path.
While the Hawkeyes ran the ball a mere 23 times on Saturday, they launched 51 passes and left many people wondering if sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras is ready for prime time.
Petras completed only 17 of his final 39 attempts and he was intercepted three times in a disastrous second half. When he wasn’t heaving it 30 yards beyond what his team needed for a first down, the California import was firing the ball too hard for his receivers to have a chance.
RARE FEAT
Hats off to Coach Abdier Marrero and his newly crowned state championship boys cross country team from North High.
I thought back over my years in Sioux City and couldn’t recall a local high school corralling a big-school (Class 4A) title, which prompted me to check into it.
Turns out that North’s triumph was the city’s first championship in a whopping 53 years since old Central High earned the last of its eight victories in 1967. Central’s wins, all in an 11-year period from 1957 through 1967, were the only previous titles until North reigned last Friday in Fort Dodge.
All of Central’s winners came in a time when the state meet team standings were based on each qualifying squad’s top three finishers. This was expanded to the teams’ top four runners from 1970 through 1987 and the points have been based on the top five performers since 1988.
Jaysen Bouwers led the way for the Stars, becoming the city’s first individual state champion since Heelan’s Bob Soule won the Class 3A race in 1982, when there were just three enrollment divisions. The four-class era began in 2003.
Sioux City had eight previous first-place finishes and all were from that impressive run for Central. The Maroons’ Tom Rivers broke the ice in 1957, Don Rivers reigned in 1960 and 1961, then came two-time winner Dave Compton (1963-64) and three wins in a row for the great Doug Smith (1965-66-67).
STREAK SURVIVES
Good friend Delbert Christensen suggested last week that Morningside’s impressive football winning streak deserved more notice.
Anticipating a major challenge in last weekend’s visit to Dordt, I backed off from jinxing Coach Steve Ryan’s team, which definitely had its hands full in a 35-30 escape.
You certainly have to hand it to Coach Joel Penner’s Dordt squad, which has improved by leaps and bounds in the last few seasons. Meanwhile, the dramatic victory gave Morningside its 35th consecutive win, the third longest streak in NAIA history.
Texas A&I won an NAIA-record 42 straight games from 1973 to 1977 and the University of Sioux Falls matched that in 2010, chalking up its 42nd win in a row before leaving the NAIA to become an NCAA Division II program.
Morningside, now 6-0, plays Saturday at Concordia and then plays host to Doane and Hastings the next two weeks, wrapping up the fall portion of this very unorthodox season. NAIA teams are then permitted to schedule up to two more regular season games in the spring before playoffs get under way on April 17.
