TERRY HERSOM: Iowa's offense isn't a recipe for success

SIOUX CITY — Whoever succeeded the late Hayden Fry was certainly saddled with a tough act to follow, taking over a University of Iowa football program Fry had fashioned into a consistent winner.

I can’t imagine anyone else meeting this daunting challenge as well as Kirk Ferentz has.

It speaks volumes for the job Kirk has done that Iowa’s disappointing 0-2 start this fall mark the first time since 2000, his second year at the helm, that the Hawkeyes are 0-2.

With 162 wins in the books, only three other coaches have won more games while toiling in the Big Ten. And that short list consists of Woody Hayes, Amos Alonzo Stagg and Bo Schembechler, a trio of legends.

Still, the narrow losses to Purdue (24-20) and Northwestern (21-20) once again point to Iowa’s continuing struggles on offense. And it leaves the head coach in a vulnerable position since his offensive coordinator happens to be his son, Brian, now in his fourth year in that role.

There are 130 schools vying for the coveted FBS national championship, which has been won 11 of the last 14 years by one of four schools (four for Alabama and two each for Clemson, Florida and LSU).