TERRY HERSOM: Longtime official Steve Jansen had a special legacy

Malsam, a regular among the officials at our state’s outstanding girls volleyball tournament, was also one of the first women in Iowa to referee boys high school basketball.

“Had it not been for Steve, I do not think I would have been successful,’’ she said. “Steve was the assigner (of referees) in the area. He allowed me to become an official by making sure I had good partners that would accept me and give me tips and the training that I needed. He sent me to schools that were accepting (of a female ref). He allowed me to kind of make my own way.’’

Malsam couldn’t suppress her emotions as she added, “Had he not been there to do that for me, I really think it wouldn’t have happened. It’s 40 years I’ve been doing this and I still am.’’

As a recruiter of officials, Jansen even enlisted his own wife, the former SuzAnn Frank, who has become one of the region’s premier college volleyball refs, working numerous Division I matches.

“One night, Steve tossed her a black and white shirt,’’ said Malsam. “That’s what we wore for volleyball before we switched to all-white shirts. He said to her, ‘C’mon, you’re going to ref with me tonight. And she wasn’t really someone who was real interested in sports. She was on the dance squad in high school.’’