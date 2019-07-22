{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball Sioux City Explorers vs. Sioux Falls Canaries

Sioux City Explorers' Nate Samson catches a ball against Sioux Falls Canaries during a baseball game in Sioux City on June 21.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — Just when it seemed as if the Sioux City Explorers had taken one too many torpedoes to the bow, that bid for a fourth American Association playoff berth in five years has grown serious once again.

Five runs in the eighth inning Sunday erased a 5-2 deficit and the X’s 7-5 victory capped off a four-game series sweep over their I-29 rivals, the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The come-from-behind win provided a perfect segue into a two-day all-star break as the Association’s top players gathered in St. Paul for Monday night festivities and a Tuesday night duel between stars from the league’s North and South divisions.

Just four nights earlier, manager Steve Montgomery’s team had dipped below .500 at 28-29, blowing a 6-2 lead in the ninth inning of a 9-6, 10-inning loss to the Chicago Dogs. Having covered this franchise since its inaugural 1993 season, I can scarcely recall more than one or two defeats of such a demoralizing nature.

Two things had slipped my mind, however.

One of these was the remarkable parity that has made it possible for a .500 team to hang around this long and still have an excellent shot at one of the six-team South Division’s postseason berths. Indeed, after climbing back to a 32-29 record, the X’s are sitting in that No. 2 position, 3.5 games behind first-place Cleburne with 39 games to play.

Oversight No. 2? Well, that’s the intangible drive of Montgomery and a team with veteran stars like Nate Samson and Michael Lang.

A day off last Thursday allowed these people to recharge the batteries or push the re-set button or whatever you do to get back on track. Not many of us really understand the process athletes of this caliber undergo.

Samson, the shortstop who has already been the league’s player of the year and is now bidding for a second straight batting title, said his teammates were intent on not allowing Wednesday’s game to become anything more than just another loss. It truly wouldn’t surprise me if they can lose as many as 45 games, maybe more, and still be one of the four teams left to battle for the championship.

That would require a 23-16 mark over the team’s remaining schedule, which resumes on Wednesday with the first of six more games on a season-high 13-game homestand. The teams with the two worst records in the 12-team league just happen to be the guests for a pair of three-game series.

First, it’s the Gary SouthShore RailCats, currently last in the North Division standings at 24-37 with three losses in a row and just three wins to show for their last 15 games.

Then, from Saturday through next Monday, the opponents are the Texas AirHogs, who have a league-worst 15-45 record despite a four-game winning streak capped off with a three-game series sweep against Lincoln. Important to note is that Lincoln, which looked very much like a contender less than a month ago, has tumbled into an eight-game losing streak that leaves the fifth-place Saltdogs 10 games behind Cleburne, probably needing to win 30 of their last 40 games to go further.

It’s unfortunate, incidentally, that the league schedule, although greatly improved the last couple of years, still has some glaring flaws -- particularly with a team like Texas that was 11-45 through last Wednesday.

The AirHogs, you see, don’t play the same number of games against their five division foes. Matter of fact, their 16 games against Kansas City appear to give the third-place T-Bones a distinct advantage over Sioux City, which plays the Hogs nine times, which is fewer than anyone else in the South. Sioux Falls and Lincoln were scheduled for 13 games apiece with Texas and Cleburne drew 12 dates with the suburban Dallas club.

This Texas factor is becoming less of an issue, especially if we’re to believe the AirHogs have turned things around. Moreover, if it’s a major advantage to play them more games, their remaining slate is fairly even with nine contests against K.C., seven with Cleburne, six with Sioux City, six with Sioux Falls and three with Lincoln.

The Explorers began the season with high hopes for both their pitching and their offense.

The offense, though, sputtered badly in the early going, batting just .241 through a 7-14 start. In 39 games since then, the average has been .285, boosting the season percentage to .270. And after averaging just 3.62 runs in those first 21 contests, the X’s have averaged 5.67 a game.

When the bats started coming around, meanwhile, a five-man starting rotation began to run into problems.

Zach Jemiola and Max Duval, the two newcomers in the group, both proved quite ineffective and then the ace, Jason Garcia, a former major leaguer, was picked up by the Tampa Bay Rays.

You don’t immediately fix all of this and more often than not you can’t fix even part of it. The types of arms it takes to win games in this league aren’t readily available.

On top of needing three replacements, there was the matter of that other ex-big leaguer, Taylor Jordan, who was 10-2 with the Association’s fifth best ERA last season. Despite three of the league’s best performances this year, Jordan was plainly not himself while losing four starts in a row before Sunday, when he was markedly better.

If Jordan can continue to pitch like that and if converted closer Eric Karch keeps turning in solid starts, Montgomery may be okay with the changes he’s made, moving Carlos Sierra out of the bullpen while acquiring Pete Tago and Andrew Chin.

Garcia, by the way, is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA after two starts and one relief appearance for Tampa Bay’s Class Double-A affiliate in Montgomery, Ala with the Biscuits.

As many of you realize, none of Montgomery’s three playoff teams have brought home the 27-year-old team’s first championship. Not even two teams that had the best regular season records in the league. It didn’t happen for a marvelous 2015 squad that finished 75-25, best ever in the league. Nor did it happen last year, when a 71-29 mark gave the X’s 12 wins more than anyone else.

There are two steps to winning a ring, as they say. The first is to punch that postseason ticket and get your toe in the door. The second and more important step is to be at the top of your game when opportunity knocks.

By staying in the hunt for this long, maybe the Explorers will add a few more valuable pieces to the puzzle or simply catch fire with the available cast.

Time, of course, will tell.

