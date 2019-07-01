{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball Sioux City Explorers vs. Lincoln Saltdogs

Sioux City Explorers' Jose Sermo scores a run against Lincoln Saltdogs during a baseball game in Sioux City last month.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — Following up three division titles in the last four seasons, the Sioux City Explorers are once again sitting atop American Association baseball’s South Division standings after winning two of three weekend road games with the Lincoln Saltdogs.

Manager Steve Montgomery, whose teams have posted the entire league’s best record twice in that four-year span, has quickly brought his club back to a 22-20 record in a closely contested five-team race for the South pennant. They are 13-4 since a 9-16 start that equaled the fourth worst 25-game mark in the 27-year history of the franchise (6-19 in 2014 is the worst).

Steve Montgomery

Montgomery

“Goal accomplished, (winning) two of three,’’ Montgomery said Monday, summing up the Lincoln series. “The main thing I’m taking out of this trip is that (third baseman Jose) Sermo got going. He swung the bat very, very well. He hit the ball with authority the other way (the opposite field for the switch-hitting slugger) and he hit the ball with authority to the pull side.’’

Last year’s American Association Player of the Year, Sermo had a grand slam as Sioux City rolled 13-8 in the series opener on Friday and then erased a 2-0 deficit to win Saturday’s contest 3-2 on a three-run, eighth-inning homer.

PHOTOS: Meet the 2019 Sioux City Explorers

Now comes the X’s first series ever with a new opponent. The Milwaukee Milkmen, a suburban Milwaukee club, visits for a three-game series starting Tuesday night at Lewis and Clark Park. Yes, there are rain possibilities in the forecast all week. However, fans should still cross their fingers and make plans to see the Wednesday and/or Thursday games, which will both feature post-game fireworks. The X’s won’t be home again for 11 nights, returning July 15.

For a team that continues to struggle at the turnstiles, these holiday fireworks displays have been a godsend. Weather permitting, this will be the 24th consecutive year for a July 3 home game and crowds have averaged 3,452. Meantime, this is the 26th year (all but 2003) that Sioux City has been awarded a July 4 contest. And if you don’t count a dubious 2004 attendance figure that included a big rock concert, the average is 3,642.

PHOTOS: Sioux City Explorers vs. Sioux Falls Canaries Baseball

CLODFELTER BOOK: Now available for purchase is a book detailing the life and times of former University of South Dakota basketball coach Dwane Clodfelter, who guided the 1957-58 Coyotes to a national championship in what was known at the time as the “College Division.’’

Written by his son, Kim, the book is entitled “CLODDY: Coach Dwane ‘Cloddy’ Clodfelter, A Pioneer in the Integration of NCAA College Basketball.”

A native of Woonsocket, S.D., Clodfelter had an outstanding 15-year high school coaching career before taking the USD helm for the 1954-55 season. It was at the conclusion of that first campaign that he found African-American brothers Cliff and Jimmie Daniels in Brooklyn, N.Y., and convinced them to make the dramatic move to Vermillion.

Two years later, Cliff led the way as the Coyotes knocked off Wisconsin and possibly triggered the Badgers’ decision to integrate their basketball program the following year. Then, in 1958, it was Jimmie who poured in 40 points as Clodfelter’s team walloped St. Michael’s of Vermont in the national title contest, 75-53.

Clodfelter died at age 87 in 2006 at Mercy Hospital in Sioux City.

The book can be ordered online at www.kimclodfelter.com or ordered by mail at Leone Press, P.O. Box 12387, Murfreesboro, TN, 37129. The cost is $30 plus $6 for shipping (checks payable to Leone Press).

TOMSCHA UPDATE: Damek Tomscha, the former North High standout who was Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2010, has been picked up by the Chicago White Sox after being released June 19 by the Philadelphia Phillies’ organization.

Damek Tomscha

After being released by the Philadelphia Phillies last month, North High School graduate Damek Tomscha is now with the Chicago White Sox, and he had a good debut Sunday with Double-A Birmingham. 

Tomscha, a third baseman, was drafted four times before signing with the Phillies after his senior year at Auburn in 2014. The Phillies drafted him as a prep senior in 2010 and he was selected again after each of his two seasons at national JUCO power Iowa Wesleyan (Marlins in 2011 and Cubs in 2012).

In 560 minor league games, he has a .275 batting average with 51 homers and 270 runs batted in. He’s done well at the Double-A level and then struggled at the plate in his Triple-A opportunities.

Last year, for example, he hit .294 with 15 homers and 54 RBIs in 93 games for Class AA Reading. Then, moving up to Class AAA Lehigh Valley, the average plummeted to .181 in 26 games.

Again this year, he batted just .219 in 53 games with Lehigh Valley, which got him released. Now, in a rousing debut Sunday for the White Sox’ Class AA Birmingham (Ala.) affiliate, he went 3-for-4 with a double. Hopefully, the change of scenery will help him make it to the big leagues.

GOODMAN TRIBUTE: Kudos to all the Sioux City friends who showed up Saturday in Des Moines for the massive celebration of life to honor former North basketball star Tommy John Goodman. If you missed the tragic news, Tommy John died unexpectedly last week at the age of 52, leaving behind a wife and three sons.

The son of ex-North Coach Tom Goodman averaged an even 27 points a game as a senior in 1985 and that continues to hold up as Sioux City’s single-season record. The average would definitely have been even better, too, if North’s out-of-state games — nearly half the schedule — didn’t allow for three-point field goals, which Tommy converted at a remarkable 57 percent rate as a junior and senior.

Hard to say how many were on hand, but my estimate would be somewhere around 500, possibly more. And, it was quite a “who’s who” crowd, particularly from the basketball community, needless to say.

