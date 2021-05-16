TIM GALLAGHER: Great sports show heart throughout Siouxland Officials Association

What do you call a group of people who work year-round, get second-guessed and hollered at frequently, then turn the other cheek and help others in need?

Around here, you call them members of the Siouxland Officials Association.

The men and women of the SOA gathered in Le Mars last Wednesday for a banquet. The group awarded $4,000 in scholarships to five Siouxland high school seniors, gifts ranging from $750 to $1,000.

And when an SOA member anonymously paid for everyone’s meal, members reached into their pockets to assist one of their own, longtime SOA veteran Von Bornholtz. Beyond awarding scholarships to students that night, members of the organization contributed $7,152 to Bornholtz to aid in his battle against carcinoid syndrome, a cancer he’s battled since 2005.

“You don’t know what this means to me,” said Bornholtz, a Sioux City referee whose name graces hall-of-fame officiating rosters in three sports. “The camaraderie, that deep friendship among officials is something many people don’t understand. It is such a rewarding avocation.”