TIM GALLAGHER: Great sports show heart throughout Siouxland Officials Association

What do you call a group of people who work year-round, get second-guessed and hollered at frequently, then turn the other cheek and help others in need?
Around here, you call them members of the Siouxland Officials Association.
The men and women of the SOA gathered in Le Mars last Wednesday for a banquet. The group awarded $4,000 in scholarships to five Siouxland high school seniors, gifts ranging from $750 to $1,000.
And when an SOA member anonymously paid for everyone’s meal, members reached into their pockets to assist one of their own, longtime SOA veteran Von Bornholtz. Beyond awarding scholarships to students that night, members of the organization contributed $7,152 to Bornholtz to aid in his battle against carcinoid syndrome, a cancer he’s battled since 2005.
“You don’t know what this means to me,” said Bornholtz, a Sioux City referee whose name graces hall-of-fame officiating rosters in three sports. “The camaraderie, that deep friendship among officials is something many people don’t understand. It is such a rewarding avocation.”
Bornholtz, who starred in sports at Leeds High School in Sioux City and played with the Lancers in the school’s lone state boys’ basketball tournament appearance in 1968, matriculated to Morningside College, where he played basketball. On occasion, he earned a reputation for a rough-and-tumble style of play he would later spend parts of five decades adjudicating. In those decades, he earned a reputation as a fair referee, a mentor to dozens, and an encourager of sportsmanship.
Bornholtz estimated having worked a high school or collegiate contest with 400 officials, men and women who spent their “nine-to-five” existence as teachers (like him) or small business owners, insurance executives, fundraisers, attorneys, and on and on.
“The Siouxland Officials Association wanted to recognize an official who has given back more to the association than we’ve ever given him” said Royce Ranniger, one of Bornholtz’s longtime officiating partners. “He’s a hall-of-famer in football, basketball and volleyball. He’s been in dozens of state championship games. Twenty-five years ago, he and Jenni Malsam, and a few others, said, ‘Let’s get this SOA back in shape.’ For the past 19 years now, we’ve raised money and awarded scholarships.”
Four officials were recognized for awards on this evening, including: Deb Richarz, Distinguished Service; Rich Crow, Fellowship; Jason Slaughter, Official of the Year; and Jim Wagner, New Member/Official of the Year. Recently retired Storm Lake High School Athletic Director Ty Seaman earned the SOA Contributor Award.
Retired coach/athletic director and longtime official Glen Bouma served as keynote speaker. “Please remember this: We thank you a ton for the sacrifices all of you make for the lives you influence,” Bouma said.
Five preps who earned scholarships for sportsmanship they demonstrated in and out of athletic competition were: Jalyn DeBoer, of Sheldon High School; Trey Engelmann, of Alta-Aurelia; Ellie Lago, of Newell-Fonda; Avery Nelson, of Bishop Heelan; and Kaden Wingert, of Le Mars.
“As an organization, we’ve now awarded $35,000 in scholarships over the past 19 years,” SOA Treasurer Kevin Eekhoff said. “Part of the funds for scholarships tonight came from Jan C. Koenig’s family and from Jan’s husband, Joe Koenigs, who made a $2,500 contribution in memory of Jan, a longtime SOA member who passed unexpectantly in June 2020.”
Joe Koenigs nodded and waved an acknowledgement as officials showed their appreciation for a substantial gift to benefit young people.
Later, Malsam joined Bornholtz, her longtime friend at the podium. She presented him a quilt she’d made, a piece of art that followed a black-and-white color scheme and incorporated the stripes and fabric of some old referee’s shirts worn by their late friend, Steve Jansen, another SOA stalwart.
“You have to keep up the fight,” Bornholtz said in a vow to his SOA gang. “Things work out. The good Lord takes care of us.”
Earlier in the evening, Bouma interspersed his humorous address with poignant reminders for referees, umpires, and officials.
“When it comes to respect, you need to earn it, because it’s so easy to lose it,” he said.
After witnessing this annual banquet and the great deeds done by some of Siouxland’s greatest doers — the Siouxland Officials Association — that respect has certainly been earned. Time and time again.
Tim Gallagher, a former Journal writer, is the assistant director of communications at Buena Vista University.