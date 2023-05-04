Hello, Siouxland.

I officially came aboard The Sioux City Journal staff last week and have been slowly getting to know the area's athletic directors, coaches, athletes and supporters. I look forward to crossing paths with more of them as I continue in my role as sports editor here in the Siouxland.

My hometown, Cuba City, Wisconsin, is small (about 2,000 people) but has taken pride in its high school sports.

I’ve actually already interviewed a few Siouxland student-athletes in my travels.

At the state basketball tournaments, I know I kept thinking to myself that Bishop Heelan’s Matt Noll is really tall. And I think my first question to Central Lyon’s Desta Hoogendoorn after she did a half-dozen interviews before I got a couple of minutes of her time was, "Are you tired of dealing with the media yet?”

Since both are junior standouts for their very successful teams, I’m sure Matt will have another opportunity to tower over me, and I hope Desta’s answer -- whether it was Desta that I asked -- was and is ‘No.’

While I got my feet wet in sports journalism at the Muscatine Journal and worked under the Quad-Cities Times’ sports editor Matt Coss, I spent the last couple of months freelancing for the West Liberty Index and Wilton-Durant Advocate News as well a website, scorebookelive.com, or SBLive Iowa.

One of the biggest thrills of getting back to a daily newspaper was experiencing the journey of the area's athletic teams from beginning to end. I'm jumping in the middle of the spring sports season, but I can't wait to dive into Iowa summer sports and fall athletics across our coverage area.

The in-house staff at The Journal bridged the gap that the paper went without a sports editor — or any full-time sports staff — so hopefully, I’m just the start of a rebuilt staff, but regardless, we’re not able to staff every game, match, meet and tournament in the area. Still, we’ll do the best we can to give Siouxland the area coverage it deserves.

One big-picture idea that I subscribe to very much is that, in an age of so much division, there isn’t much out there these days that can get a community to set differences aside quite like high school sports.

So while we’re still dealing with issues that virtually every newsroom across the nation is dealing with, covering high school sports in a way that shines a light on our area preps will be a top priority.

I started college as a social studies education major at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and ended up with an English degree from Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Along the way, I’ve done radio and podcasts as well.

A lot of that background in education has bled through to how I operate as a sports journalist. Area athletes expect some general conversation along with the questions; don't be surprised when I ask for group interviews.

All the time, I share laughs with a cousin about how much we’ve carried with us the habits of growing up on family owned dairy farms. For me, that mid-afternoon anxious feeling in the gut has, over time, gone back and forth from getting the cows in and chores done to after-school practices to now getting the sports section ready to go.

It can be a grind, but at least in sports journalism I don’t go home covered in cow manure.