WATCH NOW: Boyden-Hull, Western Christian provided a fabulous stage of sportsmanship

After the game, I felt a sense of sportsmanship and appreciation from both fan bases. They were both proud of not only the team they were rooting for, but their friendly counterparts on the other side of town.

That feeling was no different on Friday.

History repeats

Fast forward seven years and a few days, and the atmosphere was comparable, even in a pandemic.

Most of the seats that were allowed to be filled due to social distancing had fans sitting or standing in front of them, and the noise was louder than last year’s state title games.

There were many fans at Friday’s game, and the players definitely noticed it on the floor.

“I thought the whole town was here,” Western Christian’s Wyatt Gulker said. “It was an amazing atmosphere. The roof basically came off after every other point. Boyden-Hull had a great crowd, and so did we. In terms of attendance, I’m sure both sides were pleased.

“A lot of people haven't been able to come to games, so for those who wanted to come watch, it was huge,” Gulker added.

I also wondered this both before and after the Wolfpack-Comets game: Why don’t these two teams play more often?