WATCH NOW: Boyden-Hull, Western Christian provided a fabulous stage of sportsmanship

DES MOINES — Bill Francis had some homework to do after the Boyden-Hull High School basketball team defeated Aplington-Parkersburg in the Class 2A state semifinals Thursday night.
His assignment: Learn as much as he could about Western Christian, the program located a few blocks down the road from Boyden-Hull.
There was a problem, however. Francis, the longtime Comets coach, didn’t know much about the Wolfpack. The teams hadn’t played since 2005.
To be fair, Francis didn’t need to scout the Wolfpack. Boyden-Hull and Western Christian play in different conferences.
“Our kids sometimes go to their games on an off night, but I’ve never seen them play,” Francis said. “It really doesn’t make that much difference to us. We don’t know them, we don’t see them. It is just another jersey.”
Western Christian ended up winning the Class 2A championship on Friday over the Comets, 56-50. It was the first time in 200-plus boys basketball state championships where two teams from the same town were in the final game.
Business as usual
When the game got going, it seemed like any other state tournament game.
The players weren’t in awe of what the other team’s front of the jersey said. Neither coach unveiled a new strategy. And the student sections were just as playful as any other during the week at the state tournament.
Still, there was a special feeling in the air before and after the game.
People from other Iowa towns knew how significant this game was.
For example, I watched the Class 1A championship game between Montezuma and North Linn with my family in the stands.
There were a few community members I recognized and bumped into, and after conversation ended about the Braves-Lynx game, a couple of friends mentioned how crazy it was that two teams were from the same area.
I saw also believe I saw a van from MMCRU and a couple families made the trip from Alta-Aurelia, as Cade Rohwer and Trey Englemann received academic All-State honors.
The game was similar to one I saw a few years back.
It made me flashback to 2014 when Orange City had two teams in the title game: MOC-Floyd Valley and Unity Christian.
MOC-Floyd Valley ended up winning the 3A trophy, 63-57, to close out a week that included Alexis Conaway scoring 46 points in that year’s state semifinal.
Leading up to that game, there was a buzz in the building. Iowa Public Television did a piece about how cool it was that it happened for the first time in a state tournament game, boys or girls.
Wells Fargo Arena was packed that night. I bet many — if not all — of the Orange City residents were in the building for that game. That was one of the loudest games I’ve ever covered in Des Moines.
After the game, I felt a sense of sportsmanship and appreciation from both fan bases. They were both proud of not only the team they were rooting for, but their friendly counterparts on the other side of town.
That feeling was no different on Friday.
History repeats
Fast forward seven years and a few days, and the atmosphere was comparable, even in a pandemic.
Most of the seats that were allowed to be filled due to social distancing had fans sitting or standing in front of them, and the noise was louder than last year’s state title games.
There were many fans at Friday’s game, and the players definitely noticed it on the floor.
“I thought the whole town was here,” Western Christian’s Wyatt Gulker said. “It was an amazing atmosphere. The roof basically came off after every other point. Boyden-Hull had a great crowd, and so did we. In terms of attendance, I’m sure both sides were pleased.
“A lot of people haven't been able to come to games, so for those who wanted to come watch, it was huge,” Gulker added.
I also wondered this both before and after the Wolfpack-Comets game: Why don’t these two teams play more often?
They're in the same town, and this year would have been the right time to work out a date. Through the pandemic, the two teams wouldn't have to travel all — a few blocks is all — and it would allow for some fans to see a game when perhaps they were scared to travel.
The schools have tremendous respect for each other. I saw it before, during and after the game. When players were asked to go to a post-game press availability, the Boyden-Hull players weren’t afraid to hug their fellow members from Hull.
They were from different schools, but they were from the same town. Those kids couldn’t deny that connection.
I have a favor to ask of the administrators of both schools: Could we make that connection stronger, and play one another more often?
Maybe then we wouldn’t have to wait 16 years to understand what sportsmanship is all about.
Parting shot
The Iowa High School Athletic Association keeps improving on putting out a good basketball product, even through a pandemic.
All four fields among Classes 1A through 4A were competitive, and the championship games as a whole were as entertaining to watch as I can remember in years past.