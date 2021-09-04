WATCH NOW: Sioux City West football enjoys snapping 24-game losing streak

Sure, the Westside had some moments during the track season with Holly Duax having her success, but I was also there when the Wolverines boys’ soccer team clinched a spot for state with a wild comeback on Lewis Central.

The crowd stormed the pitch at Riverside Elementary after the match ended, and the scene on Friday in South Sioux mirrored it.

Perhaps it even topped it.

I saw smiles at both places, but I think I saw more pride among the crowd after the football win.

West established the pace early, and that’s when the Wolverines started to feel like they had the chance to end the streak.

The difference, like I talked about earlier last week with the North squad, was body language. Frye pointed out that he noticed a pep in everyone’s step and the Wolverines acted like they wanted to be there.

That didn’t happen last week in the lid-lifter last week against the Stars, but the Wolverines quickly learned their lesson.

The players knew that they haven’t played a solid 48 minutes in a while. They saw it on film last this week against the Stars, and made it a goal to play hard from the second-quarter on.