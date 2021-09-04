WATCH NOW: Sioux City West football enjoys snapping 24-game losing streak

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Three years is a long time to stay patient.
Take away a few days, and that’s how long the West High School football team waited to celebrate a win.
The Chargers beat South Sioux City 42-41 in overtime Friday night in South Sioux City, and the Wolverines players, fans and community wasted little time to start the celebration.
After the Wolverines linebackers stopped Cardinals running back Demarico Young on a two-point conversion in the extra period, the Wolverines sidelined stormed the field.
Every player tried to find a teammate or coach to hug, while there were many hugs happening in the stands.
It was a moment that the Westside had been waiting three years for.
West quarterback Devin Frye hadn’t won a game since his freshman year. Senior running back Drew Benson hasn’t been a part of a football win since his seventh-grade season.
“To come out, and getting everyone back on board, this was a game we knew we had to win,” Benson said. “We wanted to prove to the city that we’re not pushovers anymore. We did and we fought through the whole time.”
It’s the second moment that the Wolverines have truly celebrated as a community.
Sure, the Westside had some moments during the track season with Holly Duax having her success, but I was also there when the Wolverines boys’ soccer team clinched a spot for state with a wild comeback on Lewis Central.
The crowd stormed the pitch at Riverside Elementary after the match ended, and the scene on Friday in South Sioux mirrored it.
Perhaps it even topped it.
I saw smiles at both places, but I think I saw more pride among the crowd after the football win.
West established the pace early, and that’s when the Wolverines started to feel like they had the chance to end the streak.
The difference, like I talked about earlier last week with the North squad, was body language. Frye pointed out that he noticed a pep in everyone’s step and the Wolverines acted like they wanted to be there.
That didn’t happen last week in the lid-lifter last week against the Stars, but the Wolverines quickly learned their lesson.
The players knew that they haven’t played a solid 48 minutes in a while. They saw it on film last this week against the Stars, and made it a goal to play hard from the second-quarter on.
“Our offense started working and picked up the pace,” Frye said. “And, our defense, they work hard every day. They get yelled at every day, and they get torn down. I told them, ‘Don’t give up on me. Don’t give up on me.’ It was just a gutsy performance all the way around.”
Even during the game, the West coaches were yelling at the Wolverines, but it wasn’t out of spite or hate. It was out of tough love.
These coaches — led by second-year head coach Brandon Holmes — knew that the first win had to happen soon.
“We want these kids to celebrate this, live in the moment,” Holmes said. “This is for West High. This is for the Westside. We have some more work to do, but to bring this back home for our side of town, that’s huge. Life is too short to dwell in the past.”
They saw it coming, especially at the beginning of fall camp. The players seemed to trust the coaching staff and each other just a little bit more as summer began turning into fall.
Holmes didn’t want to give up on this team. He didn’t want to give up on the West community. That’s why he accepted the gig last season, even when the losing streak had reached the mid-teens.
“I challenge these guys every day, and this is what we get,” Holmes said. “As soon as we got off the bus, the mentality, the effort, the communication, the love. I had no doubt.”
The game was tied at 21-21 at the half, but Holmes didn’t give a rah-rah speech, a la Rudy-style.
In fact, the second-year West coach didn’t say much at all.
He let the seniors do the talking. He let the players say how badly they wanted to win the game.
“I sat back and listened to how badly these boys wanted it,” Holmes said. “When you have a team that wants it for themselves, that’s the best feeling in the world. We said that we were going to play behind the offensive and defensive line. We’re going to play good football. We’re very happy.”
The Wolverines certainly played behind their offensive line in overtime. Benson and Frye marched their group from the 10-yard line down to the Cardinals’ 1.
They had faced fourth down with less than a yard to go, and the crowd behind them encouraged them to grind just one more time.
On the other side, South Sioux’s crowd begged for a stop. It has been a while since the Cardinals had won a game, and they hadn’t experienced many victories in the Chris Stein Era.
Frye took the snap and dove behind the “A” gap on the right side. He didn’t stop until the whistle blew, and when that whistle did sound, Frye was about a half yard past the goal line.
The Cardinals scored a touchdown on a passing play on fourth down in overtime on a catch by Travis McCabe.
Then, the Cardinals elected to go for the two-point conversion so they could get the win. The Cardinals handed the ball off to sophomore running back Demarico Young.
Three different Wolverines defenders stopped Young near the 5-yard-line, and right after that, the Wolverines rushed the field.
There’s just one more deed Holmes has to pay for the Wolverines winning on Friday: He has to shave his head.
He’s glad to.
“We’re a family, and it’s awesome when you win a game and everyone can celebrate,” Holmes said. "It doesn't matter how long the streak was. We're 1-0 this week."