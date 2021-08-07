ZACH JAMES: Chris Nilsen credits culture at University of South Dakota as key to success

VERMILLION, S.D. — Chris Nilsen could have picked several schools across the country to attend.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver pole vaulter had looks from Power 5 schools from the Southeastern Conference and the Pac-12, but there was one pitch from University of South Dakota associate director of track and field Derek Miles that landed Nilsen to Vermillion.

Nilsen was on his fourth official college visit, and two previous visits were to schools in the SEC, but Nilsen didn’t say which two of those were.

It happened during Nilsen’s senior year of high school, when he lived in Kansas City. He came to USD on an official visit, and he remembered sitting down with Miles and Coyotes head track coach Lucky Huber.

Nilsen listened to what the coaches said, but it was the final thing that Miles said that really resonated with him.