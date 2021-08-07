ZACH JAMES: Chris Nilsen credits culture at University of South Dakota as key to success

VERMILLION, S.D. — Chris Nilsen could have picked several schools across the country to attend.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver pole vaulter had looks from Power 5 schools from the Southeastern Conference and the Pac-12, but there was one pitch from University of South Dakota associate director of track and field Derek Miles that landed Nilsen to Vermillion.
Nilsen was on his fourth official college visit, and two previous visits were to schools in the SEC, but Nilsen didn’t say which two of those were.
It happened during Nilsen’s senior year of high school, when he lived in Kansas City. He came to USD on an official visit, and he remembered sitting down with Miles and Coyotes head track coach Lucky Huber.
Nilsen listened to what the coaches said, but it was the final thing that Miles said that really resonated with him.
“Derek and Miles sat me down, and Lucky sat me down and asked what it was going to take for me to be a Coyote,” Nilsen said. “I remember saying, ‘I love the people, this place is really cool, my parents like us, so that’s good.’ Then, Derek looked me in the eyes and said this: ‘You can go anywhere in the world and go be coached by anyone in the world. You can go be a better pole vaulter. But, you will never find a coach who cares about you more than I do.’”
Nilsen saw compassion from Miles, Huber, Coyotes Athletic Director David Herbster and the rest of the USD community.
That’s not to say he wouldn’t have gotten that somewhere like at LSU or Tennessee, for example. Those communities might have embraced him.
After Nilsen told that story, the Coyotes faithful who came for a welcome home ceremony clapped and cheered, knowing they were fortunate to have landed an elite athlete like Nilsen.
Nilsen could have gone anywhere else, but he chose USD because of the culture and the people.
“One of the biggest reasons why I came to South Dakota, and I didn’t realize this until a couple days ago, is the culture,” Nilsen said. “The culture actually is what made me successful.”
Herbster first arrived in South Dakota in 2007, and he wanted to build on the Division I platform that was new at the time. He saw something that he could help develop and blossom, even in a small city in South Dakota.
Herbster saw the potential that USD had for a student-athlete like Nilsen. Herbster wanted to bring in student-athletes who wanted to be great, but wanted to have that small-school feeling that a school like USD can provide.
Herbster played basketball in college — he’s 6-foot-9 — so he comes from a background of how important a culture is to a team, no matter the sport. He said making a good culture has been a No. 1 priority since he was inside the Coyotes athletic program.
Herbster set his standard this way: Could he allow a coach he’s about to hire to coach his kids? That answer, more times than not, is usually yes.
“Certainly, from our campus, from the perspective of invigorating pride and getting a buzz, I think if you talk about the state of South Dakota, I think they feel a great deal of pride for what Chris did,” Herbster said. “He didn’t grow up here. He represented South Dakota.
“You don’t have to go to one of the Power 5 programs to compete at the elite level,” Herbster added. “You just have to have people who care. You have to have a culture and a work ethic, and anything can happen.”
Herbster is exactly right. You don’t have to go to a place like Iowa or Iowa State to have a good athletic experience.
He even pointed out that the student-athletes who are at Morningside and Dakota Wesleyan are making good with what they have on their campuses.
“The things that Morningside does, we’ve all over the years have had athletes who have gone on to accomplish awesome things,” Herbster said.
We’ve had athletes throughout the years who have gone to Power 5 programs, and they seemed to like their experiences.
I’m sure OABCIG High School grad Cooper DeJean is having a good time at Iowa, and I know Kingsley-Pierson’s Kiana Phelps enjoyed her experience at Oregon.