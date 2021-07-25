ZACH JAMES COLUMN: A special connection between Unity Christian, MOC-Floyd Valley baseball

Wede agreed.

“For the city of Orange City, it’s awesome that both teams are going and that we’re tied with 2002,” Wede said. “It’s pretty remarkable. I can tell you as the Northwestern College coach, it’s awesome to have that much talent locally. I’m excited for all of that as well.”

I asked Wede whether that made recruiting a little easier since Unity is on the edge of town and MOC-Floyd Valley is right down the road from Northwestern.

He laughed and said that it did. He’ll have six seniors among the two squads putting on a Red Raiders uniform last year.

One of those players is Dutchmen senior Colton Korver.

Korver has dazzled on the mound, leading the Dutchmen with a 7-1 record and a 1.49 ERA. Korver has logged 72 strikeouts to go with 13 walks.

“Colton is a big piece of who we are,” Wede said. “We thought Colton would help us compete. We play with a lot of confidence behind him. We know he’s going to be competitive.”

The big key, however, were the younger Dutchmen, especially the sophomores.

The Dutchmen have started six sophomores in 35 games this season, and Wede has been impressed with how they’ve stepped in.