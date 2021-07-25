ZACH JAMES COLUMN: A special connection between Unity Christian, MOC-Floyd Valley baseball

Brian Wede remembered the first time MOC-Floyd Valley and Unity Christian qualified in the state baseball tournament.
It happened in 2002, and he was coaching at South O’Brien at the time. He recalled how much pride Orange City had for both teams, and how many fans traveled to their respective sites.
This week, Wede, who coaches the MOC-Floyd Valley squad, will be in the thick of the second visit for the Dutchmen.
The Dutchmen will play in Iowa City in the Class 3A tournament while the Knights will travel to Carroll to play in the Class 2A tournament.
It’s the first visit for both teams since that magical 2002 season.
The fact that both teams are going to state isn’t the only thing Unity and MOC-FV share.
The Dutchmen and Knights share the same field. They practice back-to-back, running into each other on a daily basis.
There’s a mutual respect among the two teams, and it shows all across town.
“I feel as baseball coaches have a strong relationship,” Knights coach Marlin Schoonhoven said. “We talk a lot, and there’s a lot of interactions. The kids know each other. We wish the best for MOC. I think they have a great team.”
This kind of thing has happened in volleyball and basketball, but to have it happen in baseball, that’s just as special.
Wede agreed.
“For the city of Orange City, it’s awesome that both teams are going and that we’re tied with 2002,” Wede said. “It’s pretty remarkable. I can tell you as the Northwestern College coach, it’s awesome to have that much talent locally. I’m excited for all of that as well.”
I asked Wede whether that made recruiting a little easier since Unity is on the edge of town and MOC-Floyd Valley is right down the road from Northwestern.
He laughed and said that it did. He’ll have six seniors among the two squads putting on a Red Raiders uniform last year.
One of those players is Dutchmen senior Colton Korver.
Korver has dazzled on the mound, leading the Dutchmen with a 7-1 record and a 1.49 ERA. Korver has logged 72 strikeouts to go with 13 walks.
“Colton is a big piece of who we are,” Wede said. “We thought Colton would help us compete. We play with a lot of confidence behind him. We know he’s going to be competitive.”
The big key, however, were the younger Dutchmen, especially the sophomores.
The Dutchmen have started six sophomores in 35 games this season, and Wede has been impressed with how they’ve stepped in.
He knew the sophomores well, as his son, Nikolai Wede, is also a sophomore. He has coached them since they were little, and Wede trusted them with a larger role.
They didn’t play a lot last season in a year where the Dutchmen fell short to Sergeant Bluff-Luton midway through the substate.
When the sophomores came in to work in the offseason, Wede realized that the younger kids were willing to take on the responsibility.
The Top 2 RBI leaders for the Dutchmen are sophomores. Carson Jager has 35 RBIs while Austin Oolman has 31. Kael Arends isn’t too far behind, with 27 runs batted in.
Jager started last season, but he’s come around the most. He improved his batting average by nearly 250 points, according to Wede.
“We got off to a really hot start and they showed they belonged on the field,” Wede said. “Right when we started playing games, they started erasing doubts. We tried to teach the game along the way, and a lot of our coaching happened in games.”
From a Unity perspective, the Knights have carried the momentum built by the football, basketball and track seasons over to baseball — with the same student-athletes.
Unity had a very successful football season, and in track, three of the four members of the baseball team helped the Knights to championships in track relays.
Schoonhoven thinks there’s a connection from the rest of the school year over into the summer.
“They put a lot of work and baseball is one of their loves,” Schoonhoven said. “I think the kids started to gel. They knew what their roles were and we have very good athletes.”
Schoonhoven remembered what the 2002 team was like, and found some parallels between that team and the 2021 squad.
“They wanted to play baseball,” Schoonhoven said. “This year is a prototype of that year. I would say baseball is their favorite sport among the majority of the guys. It is unique that in 2002 that Unity went to state.”