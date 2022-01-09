ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Brett Larson prepares for 'awesome' Olympic experience

SIOUX CITY — Brett Larson has been around Team USA hockey teams throughout his coaching career.

When Team USA takes the ice next month at the Winter Olympics, Larson — a former Sioux City Musketeers coach — will be behind the bench in Beijing.

It’ll be the third time that Larson will be part of an American team. He served as an assistant coach for the team that played in the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships, and his first experience was with the U.S. Junior Select team that won the 2012 World Junior A Challenge.

Larson admitted on Friday that he was shocked to receive the invitation from David Quinn earlier last week.

“I just felt myself in awe for a few minutes,” Larson said. “It’s certainly a dream come true. It’s an honor to be able to go to the Olympics. I think anyone who is in coaching dreams of this. It’s one of the biggest dreams you can have to represent your country.

“I’m excited to work under Coach Quinn and for me, it’s a team effort this year,” Larson said. “I think that the big thing I learned at World Juniors is that there’s not a lot of prep time. I need to be able to communicate with the players and help them be at their best.”

Larson took the call while he was in his office in St. Cloud, Minnesota, as the St. Cloud State men’s hockey coach, so naturally, he told his staff about the news.

The Huskies celebrated, then Larson got to tell his family, and they were overjoyed with the news as well.

The team is composed of a mix of college and professional players, as the NHL announced last month that its players were not allowed to play in the Olympics.

Larson thinks the team will be hungry going over there.

According to Larson, the Olympics will be in a bubble format due to the ongoing pandemic.

The team will test when they leave, when they arrive in China, and after they pass all that, they’ll be in the Olympic Village.

Larson is fine with all that, as long as the games will take place starting Feb. 2.

“The bubbles have seemed to work, whether it’s in the NHL and we had one in the NCHC last year,” Larson said. “They were pulled off pretty successfully, and my hope is it’ll be the same. The NCHC bubble was phenomenal. That was a huge success. At the time, everyone was so excited to play hockey and the league went through protocols, and they went off without a hitch.”

Larson coached here from 2011 through 2013, and he loved his time in Sioux CIty. In a Journal story earlier this week, Musketeers coach Lloyd Ney said that Larson makes it a priority to visit Sioux City at least once a season.

Larson said he loves the people and the community that is Siouxland.

“For me, it was a really good learning experience,” Larson said. “I think the experience was critical to my development as a coach. I learned on the fly, and I had good people around me. I had been an assistant up until then, and it’s much harder to make the decisions than to voice your opinions sometimes.”

After Larson left Sioux City, he went to be an assistant coach at Ohio State from 2013-15 before landing at SCSU.

The Huskies went to the Frozen Four national championship game last season, where they were shut out by UMass.

The news that Larson was going to be a part of the Team USA Olympic coaching staff sparked a heck of a week for Musketeers coaches, both past and present.

On Friday night, current Sioux City coach Luke Strand won his 200th game in the USHL. The Musketeers gave Strand the No. 1 Star of the Game, and Strand seemed thankful to have reached the milestone.

Earlier in the week, Ney told me a good quote: “Where can you go from Sioux City? It says you can go anywhere.”

Whether it’s in the Olympics, the NHL or even on the Tyson Events Center ice, Ney was right and this season has been chock full of good examples.

