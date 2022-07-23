ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Despite no titles, Remsen St. Mary's boys athletics accomplishes hard feat

CARROLL, Iowa — The faces on the players of the Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team were hard to look at. There were tears streaming down their faces, and the hurt coming from each Hawks player was a sight all too familiar this school year.

The Hawks couldn’t complete their perfect season on Friday in the Class 1A baseball championship against New London, but there is one feat that those kids from Remsen should be proud of.

The Hawks were perfect in all regular-season games during football, boys’ basketball and baseball.

They won all eight regular-season football games, all 20 in boys basketball, and all 28 this summer.

Now, I know some people will say that it’s the end result that will matter at the end of the day. That’s true, to some extent.

The Hawks just didn’t have the right bounces to clinch state titles in those three sports.

But, if I’m one of those kids at a future class reunion, that’s definitely a stat I would bring up, and baseball coach Dean Harpenau agreed, even after the 8-7 loss to the Tigers.

“That’s crazy and you don’t see that every day,” Harpenau said. “If you look at it, we lost half our football team, and we had no linemen left and we still battled. Key guy injured, and in basketball, this was kind of a new group and lost it to North Linn. They still put themselves in situations and they’re still successful. Some of these guys have been to 12, 13 state tournaments. They did win a football state title in 2020.

“Obviously, we wanted to win a title today, but it didn’t happen,” Harpenau added.

Harpenau thought one big key for the Hawks was how together the community was. Granted, a lot of coaches say that, but the Remsen St. Mary’s community has to.

There’s just 47 kids in the Catholic school in Remsen. So, in order to have that success to visit state tournaments every sports season, everyone needs to get along.

And, it seems like they do.

Junior Jaxon Bunkers was crying after he realized he wasn’t going to play with the seniors again.

“They work out the little things,” Harpenau said. “They trust each other. Plus, they have to bring in some freshmen and sophomores, and sometimes, that can be a conflict. Sometimes, they can put their arms around them and make it a family. That’s what this group does. That’s the key.”

That family aspect will be just as important going into next year, which starts sooner than you think.

The first day of football practice is Aug. 8 with their first game coming Aug. 26 at Harris-Lake Park.

The Hawks won’t be just happy with going 8-0 — they’ll want to win it again, just like RSM did in 2020.

It’s not just the boys’ side who has found success.

The Hawks’ softball team made it to state last week, too. While they weren’t as fortunate to win the Class 1A title as Twin Cedars of Bussey did late Friday night, the Hawks are bound for more success down the road.

They return a lot of main and role players from this school year, and just like the boys, the Hawks may make a state tournament or two in the 2022-23 school year.