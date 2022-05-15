ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Former Musketeers stay connected in Clark Cup run

SIOUX CITY — Luke Strand received a text message this week that almost made him cry.

The Sioux City Musketeers coach has gotten several congratulatory messages this week leading up to the Clark Cup Final against Madison, but the one from Brenden Olson was the one that had tears in Strand’s eyes.

According to Strand, Olson — who played here last year and currently does for Minnesota State-Mankato — remembered his time in Sioux City and wanted to send well-wishes for the guys who he used to play with and the ones who came after him.

He showered the entire team with love, which meant something special to Strand.

“I wish all of my players had the opportunity like this,” Strand said. “Those are special, special guys. There’s a sweet spot in the 09-10, 10-11 teams. We had been out of the playoffs for a while, and then we got back in it. Us losing, that’s got a bitter taste. The 16-17 guys, that didn’t go in their favor and that left a bitter taste.”

Strand listed off a slew of former players who reached out, and he admitted he enjoyed hearing and reading the well-wishes from everyone leading up to Sunday’s Game 1 matchup with the Madison Capitols.

It’s not just the recent players who have reached out, either. Strand and the Musketeers have gotten messages from the 2001-02 and 1985-86 teams, which had championship success.

“It’s neat that they’re that connected,” Strand said.

It just so happens Strand has a connection with the Capitols. Strand was the head coach there for one season.

It happened during the 2014-15 season, and he went to the Wisconsin capital after spending two years as an assistant coach with the Abbotsford Heat.

The Capitols went 24-25 that season and missed the playoffs.

He spent the next season as an associate coach with the University of Wisconsin before returning to the Siouxland in 2017. He’s been here ever since.

Wisconsin runs in Strand’s blood. He played collegiately at UW-Eau Claire, and was also an assistant coach at St. Norbert in De Pere, made his USHL coaching debut as an assistant at Green Bay, and then was a head coach at UW-Eau Claire for two seasons.

“I’m proud of my history there, but I love the Siouxland,” Strand said. “It’s kind of bittersweet. I was hired by Bob Suter, and he passed away, and that was a sad moment because he did a lot for me. It’s neat to see, I’m glad to see them have success. Madison is great. When we go play there, everyone goes to wear their Packer green and gold.

“This is a franchise that deserves to be in the league, and they have a long-standing history,” Strand said. “Back in the day, the Capitols was a great avenue for players.”

Strand said moving different places and being in the game from different vantage points has helped him grow as a coach from the beginning to Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.