 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hard Rock SportsBook Sioux City
alert

ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Happy trails for now, but I'll be nearby

  • 0
MUG Zach James

Zach James

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — I’m never good at goodbye, but at the same time, this isn’t really a farewell. It’s just really a ‘see you later.’

Sunday was my last edition as the sports editor at The Journal, and it’s also the end of a three-plus year tenure with the newspaper.

I am staying in town and will be the Director of Communications and Marketing with Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools full-time starting tomorrow.

When I was a kid starting out in this business, I was a high school senior at Montezuma, a small little town between Des Moines and iowa City.

At the time, I could only take journalism for one year as a class, and I knew I wanted to save it for my senior year. I already knew the first column I wanted to write, and long story short, I won state award for it upon graduation.

People are also reading…

All I wanted to do was write good stories, meet some good people along the way and just have fun.

I wrote some stories I’m extremely proud of, and I met athletes from retired NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald to current Mets closer Edwin Diaz to Olympian Chris Nilsen, just to name a few.

You bet I had fun along the way.

Check, check and check.

I never thought about what the future might hold, because I had blinders on while going full speed each and every single day. That didn’t change here.

Even when I was the assistant sports editor under then-boss Justin Rust, I desired to write the best local stories I could.

Then, when my role changed as sports editor, my priorities didn’t change. Not only did I want to write local stories, I made it a priority to stuff the sports section with as much local coverage as I could.

I hope that tradition carries on starting next week, as Bailey Zubke will handle the interim role.

Throughout the majority of the school year, I’ve thought a lot about my future. This job isn’t easy, and it’s taken a toll on me physically and mentally. I think of my family, my fiance, of course, myself while thinking about those other facets.

That being said, I’m putting myself first and making a transition in my career.

I’m ready to have a more normal work schedule, and work less than 60-ish hours a week. I’m ready to be more of a sports fan and being home to help plan a wedding that’ll happen next September.

I don’t consider this the end to my career. It’s just a transition, and I’m eager to use my talents in other ways that I wasn’t able to at other places I’ve worked at.

To all my colleagues not only here but at other places, too: Thank you. Thank you for embracing me into the journalism community, and know that I’ll continue to support you. Your friendship is something I’ll treasure for years.

To the readers: You all are the reason I busted my butt each and every single day. I wanted to give you the best product possible, and I think I did that in my 20 months in this chair. Granted, I wasn’t as good as the late Terry Hersom, but I hope he looked down on me and was proud of me a little bit.

To the Heelan school community: I’m ready. I’m eager to give you the same amount of effort I gave the folks in Indianola, Iowa Falls, Clinton, La Crosse and Siouxland the last 13-ish years.

If you wish to get a hold of me, email me at zachary.w.james@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

South Dakota takes on North Dakota football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News