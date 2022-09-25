ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Happy trails for now, but I'll be nearby

SIOUX CITY — I’m never good at goodbye, but at the same time, this isn’t really a farewell. It’s just really a ‘see you later.’

Sunday was my last edition as the sports editor at The Journal, and it’s also the end of a three-plus year tenure with the newspaper.

I am staying in town and will be the Director of Communications and Marketing with Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools full-time starting tomorrow.

When I was a kid starting out in this business, I was a high school senior at Montezuma, a small little town between Des Moines and iowa City.

At the time, I could only take journalism for one year as a class, and I knew I wanted to save it for my senior year. I already knew the first column I wanted to write, and long story short, I won state award for it upon graduation.

All I wanted to do was write good stories, meet some good people along the way and just have fun.

I wrote some stories I’m extremely proud of, and I met athletes from retired NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald to current Mets closer Edwin Diaz to Olympian Chris Nilsen, just to name a few.

You bet I had fun along the way.

Check, check and check.

I never thought about what the future might hold, because I had blinders on while going full speed each and every single day. That didn’t change here.

Even when I was the assistant sports editor under then-boss Justin Rust, I desired to write the best local stories I could.

Then, when my role changed as sports editor, my priorities didn’t change. Not only did I want to write local stories, I made it a priority to stuff the sports section with as much local coverage as I could.

I hope that tradition carries on starting next week, as Bailey Zubke will handle the interim role.

Throughout the majority of the school year, I’ve thought a lot about my future. This job isn’t easy, and it’s taken a toll on me physically and mentally. I think of my family, my fiance, of course, myself while thinking about those other facets.

That being said, I’m putting myself first and making a transition in my career.

I’m ready to have a more normal work schedule, and work less than 60-ish hours a week. I’m ready to be more of a sports fan and being home to help plan a wedding that’ll happen next September.

I don’t consider this the end to my career. It’s just a transition, and I’m eager to use my talents in other ways that I wasn’t able to at other places I’ve worked at.

To all my colleagues not only here but at other places, too: Thank you. Thank you for embracing me into the journalism community, and know that I’ll continue to support you. Your friendship is something I’ll treasure for years.

To the readers: You all are the reason I busted my butt each and every single day. I wanted to give you the best product possible, and I think I did that in my 20 months in this chair. Granted, I wasn’t as good as the late Terry Hersom, but I hope he looked down on me and was proud of me a little bit.

To the Heelan school community: I’m ready. I’m eager to give you the same amount of effort I gave the folks in Indianola, Iowa Falls, Clinton, La Crosse and Siouxland the last 13-ish years.

If you wish to get a hold of me, email me at zachary.w.james@gmail.com.