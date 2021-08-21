ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Here's to hoping Field of Dreams sequel lives up to the original

I had time to ask one question, so I had to make it good. I went with this: “When are we going to see a shot clock in Iowa high school basketball?”

Most of the crowd let out laughter and applause, knowing how the shot clock — or lack of one — had hurt our basketball teams in the past. I’ve seen it plenty of times when I was a student-athlete, and it’s happened just as frequently since I started becoming a sports writer in the fall semester later in 2008.

I don’t remember what kind of answer Blum gave me, and 13 years later, it doesn’t really matter. We finally got our answer when the two state associations on Tuesday announced the changes to implementing the shot clock during the 2022-23 season.

There’s one season left sans the shot clock, and it’s one that has been long overdue even before 2008.

The shot clock in both Iowa high school boys and girls basketball will be 35 seconds long, which will bring a new element of strategy that we haven’t really seen before.

Sure, it can occasionally happen that a coach can sub in a player on offense for someone who has four fouls, or teams can foul quickly so that it can get the ball back as soon as possible.