ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Here's to hoping Field of Dreams sequel lives up to the original

The more I play back the Field of Dreams game, the more it seemed like a movie.
The more it seemed like I was watching the movie-like scene unfold, the more it seemed like I wanted to be part of the crowd, the cast and part of the production.
I couldn’t help but watch the game between the Yankees and White Sox for a second time Friday morning, while drinking a cup of coffee, trying to wake up to put finishing touches on the annual football preview section that comes out Friday.
The ballpark on the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville looked too good to be true, even watching it a second time. It’s one of those moments that you watch on television and can’t quite believe it’s really happening. For me, it seemed like it was a movie.
To this day, I still think it was a movie, but people — including some friends here and back home in Poweshiek County — were there, and I see their social media posts.
Of course, I saw my fellow colleagues around the state who were able to obtain a media credential for the game, and I saw their posts, stories, and other things that got shared online.
The reason why it’s been shared online was the fact that it seemed like an awesome experience, and the game lived up to the hype.
There will be a sequel, and Major League Baseball announced Friday it will be making a second voyage to Dyersville.
Game 2 of the Field of Dreams chapter will include the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds. Even though these two ball clubs may not be good in 2022, expect ticket demand to be just as high.
Here’s to hoping the sequel is as good as the original. And, I hope to be on-scene for said sequel.
Shot clock comes … finally
I remember sitting in my high school cafeteria as a Montezuma High School junior, talking with one of the top basketball officials in the state.
It was around the end of the 2007-08 season, and our activities director at the time, Al Rabenold, brought in Ronald Blum to take with our team and the community. It was a way for a small town to connect with officials, and to make a bond that rarely is made for someone in a role who usually gets heckled.
Blum is one of the state’s top officials. He officiated several state tournaments, and some of the best played high school games in Iowa’s history. He was one of a handful of Blums who have officiated at the high school and collegiate levels.
I was pumped that a basketball official like Blum was at the game.
There were several questions that I wanted to ask Blum. At that point in time in my life, I wanted to either coach or be an official. So, I wanted to pick Blum’s brain as often as I could.
I had time to ask one question, so I had to make it good. I went with this: “When are we going to see a shot clock in Iowa high school basketball?”
Most of the crowd let out laughter and applause, knowing how the shot clock — or lack of one — had hurt our basketball teams in the past. I’ve seen it plenty of times when I was a student-athlete, and it’s happened just as frequently since I started becoming a sports writer in the fall semester later in 2008.
I don’t remember what kind of answer Blum gave me, and 13 years later, it doesn’t really matter. We finally got our answer when the two state associations on Tuesday announced the changes to implementing the shot clock during the 2022-23 season.
There’s one season left sans the shot clock, and it’s one that has been long overdue even before 2008.
The shot clock in both Iowa high school boys and girls basketball will be 35 seconds long, which will bring a new element of strategy that we haven’t really seen before.
Sure, it can occasionally happen that a coach can sub in a player on offense for someone who has four fouls, or teams can foul quickly so that it can get the ball back as soon as possible.
“To me, the last four minutes of a game as a coach if it’s a six-point game or an eight-point game, something like that, if you’ve got the lead with four minutes left with no shot clock, teams are worried about the other holding on to it,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “Ideally, you want both teams to be playing basketball trying to score during the entire game. This rule change will help maintain a good quality of basketball played all the way through.”
Coaches using strategy — actual, in-game, no holding-the-ball-for-five minutes strategy — be seen a whole lot more starting next November, and we’ll really see it in full force once the calendar turns to 2023.
Better late than never, I guess.
Most coaches — like Vander Schaaf — said this was a long time coming.
“I think it’ll be a good change for Iowa high school basketball,” Vander Schaaf said. “I think it’s going to make the fourth quarter and the end of quarters more entertaining. There will be a little more excitement.”