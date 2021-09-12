ZACH JAMES COLUMN: How cool is it that all three city football teams won this week?

West may have already turned its corner.

The fact that all three won on the same night since 2006 is a cool milestone and it’s a fun conversation to have.

North coach Mitch Mohr was a high school student the last time all three city schools played their victory song after the game.

Mohr said that the wins among the three schools should garner respect among teams on the eastern side of the state.

“Hopefully it can show to the rest of the state that the west side can be competitive as well,” Mohr said. “For that to continue to happen, the way the (Iowa High School Athletic Association) has changed up their scheduling to make us more competitive, that’s why I believe our numbers have grown, West’s numbers have grown and East has just kept getting better.”

After West beat South Sioux, West senior running back Drew Benson — who had 260 yards rushing Friday night against the Huskies — hoped his team gained more respect.

“I really do hope so,” Benson said. “We showed we can play good football. We have the athletes, we have the talent. We want to keep proving ourselves.”