ZACH JAMES COLUMN: I'm thrilled to be telling quality stories as sports editor

I was getting ready to cover a basketball game a couple weeks ago when I received a phone call from Justin Rust, the sports editor at the time here at the Sioux City Journal.

Most of our phone calls when we worked together weren’t anything out of the ordinary, as we discussed the sports news of the day and we communicated about what stories we may or may not have had that day.

This particular phone call on Jan. 8 was no regular phone call.

I answered the phone, and he told me right off the bat that he was leaving to be a managing editor at a very fine newspaper up the road in Sheldon.

Justin thanked me for putting in the work I had in the first 21 months here in Siouxland, and hoped I was going to be the next sports editor of the Journal.

I first arrived in Sioux City with the opportunity to be a part of one of the top newspapers in the state of Iowa.

I was excited to come back to my home state and cover the wide world of Siouxland sports in three different states. I was ready to meet new people, make new friends along the way, and get to watch athletes do their thing, no matter the sport.