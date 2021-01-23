ZACH JAMES COLUMN: I'm thrilled to be telling quality stories as sports editor

I was getting ready to cover a basketball game a couple weeks ago when I received a phone call from Justin Rust, the sports editor at the time here at the Sioux City Journal.
Most of our phone calls when we worked together weren’t anything out of the ordinary, as we discussed the sports news of the day and we communicated about what stories we may or may not have had that day.
This particular phone call on Jan. 8 was no regular phone call.
I answered the phone, and he told me right off the bat that he was leaving to be a managing editor at a very fine newspaper up the road in Sheldon.
Justin thanked me for putting in the work I had in the first 21 months here in Siouxland, and hoped I was going to be the next sports editor of the Journal.
I first arrived in Sioux City with the opportunity to be a part of one of the top newspapers in the state of Iowa.
I was excited to come back to my home state and cover the wide world of Siouxland sports in three different states. I was ready to meet new people, make new friends along the way, and get to watch athletes do their thing, no matter the sport.
These 21 months have been some of the best of my career. The people here have been among the best I have met throughout my career.
And, I hope these 21 months turn into many, many more.
On Sunday, Justin’s prediction came true: I became sports editor of the Sioux City Journal, and I couldn’t be more eager to become the next man in a prestigious line of past sports editors.
I’ve had the privilege of getting to know the last three men in charge.
First, Terry Hersom through his column, which still runs today even though he’s no longer part of the full-time staff.
A couple of my favorite columns since I arrived in April 2019 of his include his lovely tribute to the late Phil Karpuk, the legacy and history of Hubbard Park and his coverage of the Sioux City Explorers playoff run in 2019.
Terry, if you’re reading this, which I’m sure you are: I know I will probably lean on you for a little advice every now and then, and I hope you are able to provide me with some when I dial your number.
I’ve also had the opportunity to get to know Jeff Budlong through Justin. Jeff did a great job here while in Sioux City, and I am glad he still gets the opportunity to cover some wrestling for a couple news outlets.
I am thrilled to be the newest sports editor here at the Journal. I’ll pour even more passion into these pages, even if my byline isn’t on them.
This opportunity came out of nowhere, but the last seven or so years have prepared me for this spot. Just like a coach climbs through the ranks, so have I.
I started with a news gig in Iowa Falls, then moved to Clinton, La Crosse, Wisconsin, and now here as either an assistant sports editor or as a main desk guy.
Clinton taught me how to do the job. La Crosse showed me how to make a good story better.
Sioux City has reminded me that local sports matter.
Local sports — high school, college and professional — will continue to matter. If there’s an opportunity to tell a local story, I want to be there.
There’s plenty of opportunities to tell local stories, and I hope that you, the readers, will share some of those good stories with us. We’re always up for hearing about something good or important happening.
If you’ve got something you’d like to share, drop us a line at scjsports@siouxcityjournal.com. Good stories about good people are always a pleasure to write and read.
Every Sunday, I will have a weekly column, and through that will hopefully create some good stories that don’t necessarily happen on the playing field.
Zach James is the sports editor of the Journal. He can be reached at zjames@siouxcityjournal.com or on Twitter and Instagram @zacharywjames.