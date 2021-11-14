ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Koebernick family aims to raise money in 'Coach Koeb's' memory

Terry Koebernick certainly loved South Sioux City High School.

The South Sioux community is hoping to return the favor with a big fundraiser.

Koebernick died last Sunday at the age of 80, after an extended battle with memory issues that was hastened by a recent fall that resulted in a brain injury, according to the family's gofundme.com page.

Koebernick’s memorial fund on gofundme.com will benefit the South Sioux City Booster Club, as the fundraiser is seeking $10,000 for a new activities complex.

As of Saturday afternoon, nearly $4,000 had been donated.

The Cardinals are hoping to renovate the football field as well as upgrade the track and field facilities on campus.

“He was huge in developing the original one and if he were still around he would probably go knock on doors and raise funds for the new project,” said Doug Koebernick, one of the coach’s three kids. “I know people would like to give things in his memory, and we wanted to raise some money for the Optimists’ Club and the other thing, Dad had such a big role in getting the existing facility to where it was at today.

“We thought it was most appropriate to try to help out the school district with that project,” Doug Koebernick said.

So, Doug Koebernick and his brother, Mike, visited SSC High School to see what project it needed help with.

The parties involved agreed to put the money toward renovating the outdoor facilities at the school.

Terry Koebernick first arrived at South Sioux in 1976.

He was the head girls cross country and track coach for 38 seasons.

Over those 38 seasons, 32 of them resulted in 1st and 2nd place meet finishes on the track. Koebernick knew how to get as much effort out of each student-athlete as possible, and he challenged each girl to get out of their comfort zone.

Steve Shadle was the boys’ track coach for the Cardinals alongside Koebernick. His biggest takeaway about Koebernick was how much ‘Coach Koeb’ connected with each student-athlete.

“Terry had a way to make every kid feel special,” Shadle said.

Terry Koebernick was able to turn some high jumpers into champions. No matter where he was at — South Sioux, Morningside or at Lawton-Bronson — Terry Kobernick produced a champion in each of those places.

“He just loved it and he was very impactful,” Doug Koebernick said. “Even at some of the colleges and high schools he competed against, they associated him with high jumping.”

Terry Koebernick was an advocate for equal playing opportunities for female athletes, and in 1992 was awarded the Outstanding Service Award from the Nebraska Athletic Director Association. During his years as athletic director, he served on the Nebraska Coaches Association and Nebraska Athletic Directors executive board.

“He worked really hard to get SSC kids statewide recognition,” Shadle said. You have to have a voice. Terry had vision, opinions and he had a voice. He wasn’t afraid to talk to people and push for things. It was always for the benefit of South Sioux City. Terry was instrumental in developing programs and supporting programs in northeast Nebraska. Somebody has to push the vision and someone has to have the voice. Terry was that voice.”

Koebernick had a successful basketball coaching career, too.

Koebernick became the first- ever girls basketball coach for South Sioux City in 1977. Their first game was played against Norfolk on Jan. 6, 1977, in the Mini Dome, with a large crowd in attendance to witness South Sioux history.

Doug Koebernick was right by his dad’s side during most of those meets. He admitted that as a young boy, he didn’t see the impact that his father had on South Sioux students, but after hearing stories throughout the week, it was crystal clear how much South Sioux meant to his family and vice versa.

“I think his biggest passion was providing opportunities for kids,” Doug Koebernick said. “To see that impact on those people, I remembered seeing his girls competing and he would just jump up and hug them. He was so excited for them. That helped me be a better dad and a better person.”

A couple years back, South Sioux made Terry Koebernick its first inductee into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

Zach James is the sports editor of The Journal. Email him at zjames@siouxcityjournal.com and follow him on Twitter @ZacharyWJames.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.