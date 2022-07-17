ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Luke Strand leaves undeniable impact on and off the ice

SIOUX CITY — Luke Strand’s impact on Sioux City can be described in many ways, but for me, Sioux City Musketeers General Manager Andy Johnson used the perfect word on Friday.

That word was undeniable.

Strand announced Friday that he is leaving the Musketeers to take an associate head coaching position at Ohio State University.

At the announcement, there were laughs, hugs and tears. It wasn’t just one of those press conferences were there was the announcement, a bit of small talk and then everyone just left.

There were genuine thank-yous, genuine tears and a whole lot of stories that will be re-told before Strand gets out of here after the 40-man development camp.

Strand, of course, made an impact on the ice.

Strand won over 200 games over seven seasons here, and it came in two stints.

He first got here in 2009 and his first stint lasted two years here. He won 61 games the first time he stood behind the home bench at Tyson Events Center, then left to go be an assistant with the Abbotsford Heat in the American Hockey League.

After spending two years in Madison, Wisconsin, with the Capitols and Badgers, Strand wanted to return to Sioux City, and did so before the 2017-18 season started.

He’s been here ever since.

Strand took the Muskies to the playoffs four times, and of course, the last trip was the sweetest.

On May 21, Strand led the Musketeers to the organization’s first Clark Cup championship in 20 years.

Strand got to hoist the cup in the state where he spent many days as a college player and young coach. The smile he had on the ice was undeniable.

“I don’t coach players, I coach people,” Strand said. “I want to love players first, then be hard on them. They have a lot going on in their world that you can influence forever.”

Strand’s bond with the community was undeniable.

The Musketeers coach and once-general manager made it a priority that the 16-to-20-year-old players bonded with Sioux City and the surrounding towns.

The community supported the Musketeers, so not only did Strand want to return the favor, he wanted to pay it back tenfold.

He did that.

Through the countless fundraisers, player appearances and special nights, Strand wanted to help out anyway he could.

There’s one example that stood out to me, and it happened late last season.

The Musketeers selected Carter Van Meeteren — a Hull, Iowa, boy who died of a congenital heart defect after battling hypoplastic left heart syndrome — in the 2021 United States Hockey League Phase II draft.

Van Meeteren was the 331st and final pick on the day, and the team thought it was the right way to make sure Van Meeteren would be a part of the Musketeers forever.

“We felt that it was important that everyone know how special he was,” said Strand when that pick was made on May 27, 2021.

Strand was the one who came up with the idea. He took the idea to the Musketeers front office, and when the newest member of the Buckeyes coaching staff presented it to Johnson and Owner Lloyd Ney, both men instantly said yes.

Strand and Van Meeteren met through the Floyd Valley Hotshots program, as a partnership with Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.

The two bonded throughout an April home game day and even met the Musketeers before the game in the dressing room. Even before and during the game, Strand lifted up Van Meeteren so he could have the best view in the barn.

Strand wanted every Floyd Valley Hotshot to have the best experience possible and forget the outside world for a few hours.

Strand also made an impact with the team, too.

Johnson remembered when Strand passed the “general manager” position to him, and Strand didn’t have to.

Strand saw the potential Johnson had as a scout, and wanted to give him more reign over building a perfect puzzle on and off the ice.

“He wanted me to advance in my career, and he set me up for the next job down the road,” Johnson said. “The selflessness he not only showed to me but to everyone was undeniable.”

Strand’s impact on Sioux City was undeniable, and I’m sure he’ll carry that over to Columbus, Ohio.

He left Sioux City better than he found it, for sure.

Strand said he hopes the next head coach does the same.

“They better know the values, the family, the culture,” Strand said. “Culture may be just a word, but it’s an action. Where it’s at right now is a direction I would like it to keep going.”

Strand has always wanted to be a college head coach, and it’s undeniable this position with the Buckeyes will help him get to where he wants to go.

“I’ll forever be a fan of here,” Strand said. “I’ll forever be a Musketeer.”