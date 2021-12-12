ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Morningside football prepares to be 'all there' when it arrives to North Carolina

SIOUX CITY — Steve Ryan hopes the Morningside University football team stays in the moment over the next week as it prepares for another national title game.

However, the longtime Mustangs football coach isn’t referring to just the football game.

Ryan hopes the Mustangs take all of what the week has to offer before they play Grand View on Dec. 18 in the NAIA championship in Durham, North Carolina That includes the fun stuff that happens off the field.

“It’s going to be amazing for the guys,” Ryan said. “The NAIA does a great job of making the experience a bowl-game-like atmosphere. Just getting away, going somewhere new, fly — some guys don’t fly that much.”

Ryan wants them to enjoy the moments, and he wants them to use the same mentality he’s preached all season.

Wherever you are, give that moment your all.

“We just all the way through the playoffs, with school and everything else, we just really talked about wherever you’re at, be all there. If it’s at practice, be there. If it’s in the classroom, be all there in terms of what you’re doing and what you’re experiencing. If you develop that skill, it’s pretty easy.

“When you’re down at the national championship and at practice, it’s pretty easy to get locked in,” Ryan added. “We do want it to be a fun experience for the guys.”

I’m glad he said that.

Granted, the Mustangs want to go down there and get the job done and clinch their third national championship in four years.

But, it’s not all about business. The Mustangs should be able to enjoy the experience.

The Mustangs will be disciplined — and clearly have been over the last four years — to be focused and ready to go when Ryan blows the whistle at practice.

They’ll also bring that focus and discipline to the game on Saturday against the Vikings. That comes with experience.

This isn’t Morningside’s first rodeo as a program, even if some of those guys are going to a big-time game like this in their playing career.

When I asked Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck whether this game should be played closer to home since it entails two Iowa teams, he laughed and said he was happy to travel down to North Carolina.

“It’s pure excitement,” Dolincheck said. “This is the national championship. We’re going to play a great team in Grand View. It’s going to be a good matchup down in North Carolina.”

Sure, this game could have been moved to the UNI-Dome or even the DakotaDome to suit the fans better, but the NAIA put it in a good location down in Duke country.

And, the players will get to be in warmer weather — according to Accuweather, it’s supposed to be 57 degrees and cloudy.

That was also music to the players’ ears.

Throughout the week, Shane and I will have coverage all week leading up to the big game. We’re thrilled that the Mustangs are back in the national championship, and we’re both fortunate to cover quality football programs in Northwest Iowa in not just Morningside, but also Dordt, Northwestern and Briar Cliff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.