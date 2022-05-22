ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Musketeers prove they didn't get ahead of themselves

SIOUX CITY — On Friday, Musketeers coach Luke Strand told me an analogy I hadn’t heard before, but it was one that made perfect sense and one that the Sioux City Musketeers stayed true to on Saturday night.

The analogy went a little something like this: You can’t find out how the story ends until you read the book cover to cover, and you shouldn’t cheat by fast-forwarding to the end.

After beating the Madison Capitols on Friday night, the Sioux City coaching staff didn’t want the Musketeers to start celebrating too early, thinking that they had the title even though there was one win away.

The storybook ended happily on Saturday night, as the Musketeers defeated Madison 2-1 in overtime in Game 4 of the Clark Cup Final, and they clinched their first team championship in 20 years.

“These guys go about their business the right way,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. “We know it takes every piece of the puzzle and they’ve bought into that. They’ve done a great job with it. We play as a group of five. There’s always a layer behind it if something breaks down. It’s important to play in all 200 feet of the rink.”

Nick Pierre scored the game-winning goal in overtime at the five-minute, 48-second mark on Saturday to give the Musketeers the 2-1 win over Madison.

Grant Slukynsky had the assist on the championship goal.

The puck was pinballing around the zone, and Charlie Schoen started it off by shooting the puck but couldn’t get full contact on it.

The puck slid across the ice loosely for a second or two, then Pierre got a hold of the puck, and shot it over Madison goaltender Simon Latkoczy, who laid out on his stomach to try to reach for the loose puck.

After Pierre hit the game-winner, the Musketeers bench cleared for center ice while the entire coaching staff met for a group hug behind the bench.

The Musketeers outshot the Capitols 37-24.

With the win, the Musketeers clinched the Clark Cup in three wins throughout a four-game series.

This is Sioux City’s first win in 20 years.

The Sioux City Explorers welcomed back the Musketeers before their homestand finale against Lake Country, and the Tyson Events Center will hold a special ceremony for the Muskies at 5 p.m. Monday.

The first two periods were scoreless, but then the Musketeers struck first late in the third period.

Charlie Schoen scored the game’s first goal with 8:24 remaining in the game.

There, Schoen came off the bench and skated right toward the cage. Ben Steeves had the goal and paused for a split second before finding Schoen for the shot.

Schoen shot it top shelf past Latkoczy.

Alex Tracy was named the series Most Valuable Player. He held the Capitols to one goal on Saturday, and he had three shutouts during the playoffs. He had a save percentage of .937.

The first player to lift the Clark Cup was captain Kirklan Irey, as it is tradition for the team captain to first hoist a hockey championship trophy.

Everyone touched the trophy after Irey brought the trophy over from center ice.

If you saw the Musketeers play in-person at any point this season — especially during the playoffs — you saw how mature these hockey players took to the ice, and that experience only grew and grew as the season wore on.

These hockey players aged 17 all the way to 20 years old had the wherewithal to play smart, play hard and play together at a high level.

They never looked any farther ahead than the next game. Sure, they lost some games, which will happen in an elongated season.

The Musketeers never lost more than three games in a row all season, and when the Muskies did win after suffering two early-season losing streaks, they bounced back and never looked back.

“This team has their own identity, and it shows up every day on how they play for each other,” Strand said.

