ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Sioux Center senior Chris Trejo designs Christian Rozeboom's cleats

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Sioux Center High School senior Chris Trejo has always been an artist. It’s what he wants to do as a career after he leaves the Sioux County town.

On Sunday, his work will be showcased on a pretty big stage.

Sioux Center grad Christian Rozeboom will be wearing a pair of cleats that Trejo painted on Sunday when Rozeboom takes the field with the Los Angeles Rams.

Rozeboom, his Rams teammates and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be celebrating “My Cause, My Cleats” at 3:05 p.m. Iowa time on Sunday.

It gives a chance for players to select a cause that means the most to them, and represent said cause through custom-designed cleats.

Rozeboom’s cause is Donate Life America, which is an organization that focuses on organ donation.

Christian Rozeboom’s brother, Chase, received a heart transplant when he was a seventh grader. He may not have gotten a new heart if it wasn’t for the organ donor who chose to do so. Christian Rozeboom wanted to honor Donate Life America, but he wasn’t sure who to turn to.

Fortunately, Chase Rozeboom had someone in mind.

Warriors baseball coach Chase Rozeboom is also a teacher at Sioux Center, and he had Trejo as a student in seventh grade. He saw some drawings Trejo did on paper, and Chase also remembered that Trejo painted shoes as a hobby.

“I knew he was very talented, and I ran the idea and Christian thought it would be cool to get a kid from Sioux Center,” Chase Rozeboom said. “I got Christian and Chris hooked up and Chris was excited about the opportunity. He was able to showcase his talents.”

So, Chase Rozeboom approached Trejo during a homecoming pep rally.

Trejo saw Chase Rozeboom walk up to him, and asked if he still painted shoes. Trejo said that he did.

“It’s not a secret that I paint shoes for people,” Trejo said. “I was surprised (Chase asked me). Everyone knows who Christian is. I was shocked at first. Then, he explained the ‘My Cause, My Cleats,’ but I didn’t know too much about it. I thought it was awesome.

“Initially, I don’t think he was sure what it all meant, but as we talked more with Christian about what he could do, I could tell his excitement grew,” Chase Rozeboom added. “He was very excited to show them to Christian.”

The Rozebooms wanted Trejo to paint a custom design on a pair of Jordan cleats, and the Warriors senior instantly started thinking about what he could do with what Christian and Chase requested.

The colors that Christian Rozeboom wanted were light blue and light green, the two colors in the Donate Life America logo.

At first, Trejo was nervous that he could make those colors look good, but then he decided to use an airbrush with a special acrylic leather paint specifically for shoes.

The challenge, however, was that Trejo hadn’t ever used an airbrush on shoes.

He’s designed multiple pairs of shoes for friends in the community, and he’s even done some for himself.

This pair, however, meant something more.

“They took me a long time to do,” Trejo said. “I really made sure everything was clean. These were a big deal.”

Trejo poured his passion into Christian’s cleats.

The toe box of the shoes start out being a mint green, and they blend to being more of a royal blue toward the back.

The shoes also have gold-colored lightning bolts. Those are meant to represent AED shocks.

On the tongues of both cleats, Trejo painted a red heart with the letter “Y” in black. That’s meant represent the icon on most drivers licenses indicating people choose to donate their organs.

Christian Rozeboom’s number of 56 with the Rams is also on the shoes, on the very back of each shoe.

Trejo also painted the date of July 31, 2004, on the left shoe. That was the day Chase Rozeboom received his heart transplant.

Chase Rozeboom wasn’t surprised that Christian is doing this on Saturday. That family has supported one another time and time again.

“It’s just what we’ve done as a family,” Chase Rozeboom said. “Whether it was my mom running a half marathon, or something else, it’s just another extension of it. I appreciate it. We’re just close as a family.”

The Rams had their bye week two weeks ago, and Christian Rozeboom came home for the weekend.

Rozeboom wanted to pick up the finished cleats and meet the artist.

The two met up at the new Sioux Center school.

Trejo presented Christian Rozeboom the cleats on Nov. 20, and the more Rozeboom checked out the shoes, the bigger the grin got from the South Dakota State standout.

“I hope he liked them,” Trejo said.

Trejo said he’ll watch the Rams-Jaguars game, just to see if he can identify Rozeboom and the cleats he will wear.

“I’m excited for (Sunday),” Trejo said. “I hope they make it on TV for even a split second.”

