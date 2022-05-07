ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Sioux City Musketeers show maturity in eventful playoff run

SIOUX CITY — I’ve stood in the Sioux City Musketeers tunnel twice this week, and both times, I’ve been reminded how special this team has already been and how much more they can accomplish.

Mind you, these are high-school-aged kids taking the city on a wild ride through the Clark Cup playoffs.

When the Musketeers defeated Waterloo on Tuesday, I raced down to the tunnel near the dressing room, just to see the celebration.

It took a while for the Muskies to get back to the dressing room, as they went through the customary handshake line at the end of the playoff series. After the handshake line, the Musketeers raced back to their area, all shouting, high-fiving and simply celebrating what was a big win.

They were able to forget about a bad loss on Sunday, and come back to win a pivotal do-or-die game.

Shortly after the postgame celebration, some players came out to sign stuff for fans waiting in the arena seats while Tabor Heaslip, goaltender Alex Tracy and Musketeers coach Luke Strand came to talk with KCAU-TV sports reporter Noah Sacco and I.

When they came out, I thought they were going to be extra excited about the win, like kids those ages are.

Their maturity showed through the interviews, as they talked about staying positive on Monday between Game 2 and Game 3.

“Everyone had a positive mood,” Tracy said. “There’s no panic in the room.”

Then, the Musketeers invited us media members to chat before they left for Kearney, Nebraska, on Thursday, and their maturity showed there, too.

They went about their business as they loaded up the bus. There was little talking, no music playing and each players’ face wore a shade of confidence you want to see in the playoffs.

“I think we just believe in ourselves so much that we really believe that we’re the best team left,” said forward Charlie Schoen on Thursday.

The Musketeers knew that the series against the Storm was going to be a battle, yet, they welcomed the chance.

“There’s no game as great as you think in the playoffs, and there’s no game as poor as you think in the playoffs,” Strand said.

On Friday, the Muskies showed that maturity, coming back down from a 4-1 deficit and Bennett Schimek scored the game-winner with five seconds left.

Good, mature teams don’t back down. The Musketeers certainly have proven that over the last couple weeks and throughout the season.

Wisdom and experience play a key role in that, too. A lot of these same players were on the roster last year when Fargo knocked them out of the 2021 playoffs, and they used those moments to make sure it doesn't happen again.

The Musketeers return home for Game 3, which is at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

Jones-Sitzmann coaches final game

The Morningside University softball team tried its hardest to keep its season alive late Friday night against Midland, but the Warriors ended the Mustangs’ season.

Along with that, it also ended the coaching career of Jessica Jones-Sitzmann.

Jones-Sitzmann is leaving the softball field to focus on her role as assistant athletic director. “She bleeds maroon and white,” said Morningside Athletic Director Jim Sykes last summer. “She’s all in on Morningside. She knows how to win and with all the experience she’s had, it was a no-brainer.”

She closed her softball coaching career with 803 wins in 24 seasons. The Mustangs lost 402 games under Jones-Sitzmann’s direction.

“They work hard, and that’s all we can ask for,” said Jones-Sitzmann last month after a home win over Dakota State. “I’m still going to be around. Yes, it’ll be different, but I’m excited for this next step.”

Welcome, Bailey

On Saturday, South Dakota senior Bailey Zubke spent his afternoon in Sanford Coyote Sports Center receiving his diploma from the institution in Vermillion.

He’ll have Sunday off, then on Monday, he’ll join the Journal staff.

We were sad to see outgoing assistant sports editor Shane Lantz go, but his heart told him to move back to Seattle, and there’s nothing wrong with returning to your roots.

It was heartwarming to see the area embrace Lantz when he arrived last spring, and I ask the area to do the same with Zubke.

We’re just as eager to bring in Zubke, who already has professional experience covering sports for the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan.

I have no doubt Zubke will find quality Siouxland stories to write about covering the area.

Zach James is the sports editor of the Journal. Follow him on Twitter at @ZacharyWJames.

