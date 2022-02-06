ZACH JAMES COLUMN: What a week for Ras Vanderloo, Dave Irwin

SIOUX CITY — What a week for two long-time boys basketball coaches.

Earlier this week, East coach Ras Vanderloo won his 250th career game between his two stops at Woodbury Central High School and at East, while he also won his 200th game with the Black Raiders.

Then, on Friday, Le Mars coach Dave Irwin became the all-time winningest coach in school history with 299 wins, and Irwin also won his 350th game with a 74-65 win over West.

“It tells me I've been doing this a long time,” Irwin said Thursday night at O’Gorman Fieldhouse after a loss to Bishop Heelan. “I’ve had a lot of good players for a long time. When it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t happen, I’m still comfortable with what we’ve done.

“We have such good team chemistry,” Irwin said. “We play hard. We get after teams defensively.”

Both wins came with little stress, and both had a celebration after the game.

East gave Vanderloo a commemorative basketball, T-shirts and played a video montage from former coaches and players.

The Bulldogs also gave Irwin a basketball to mark the occasion, while also giving him a poster to remember the night he won No. 299.

There was also something in common with both coaches: Vanderloo and Irwin wanted to give the players the credit, not themselves.

“"I think of all the players that ever played for me, back in the Woodbury Central days, great times, coming here to East, incredible times," Vanderloo said. "We've had great teams. We've done good things. All the coaches, school administrators ... it takes all of that put together to do this. I'm getting all the credit, but all that credit should be spread out between a lot of people."

While the two coaches don’t want to take the credit for their accomplishments, the area should be proud of having two coaches in the area make these milestones this week.

It shows that the coaches are committed to their communities, and appreciate what they do.

It also shows that the kids — present and former — love their coaches right back.

Seeing the people huddle around Vanderloo in person and Irwin in that photo made me smile. Those two men are going to be remembered for a long time, no doubt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.