ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Winnebago proud of girls basketball state tournament run

LINCOLN, Neb. — Basketball and pride are synonymous in the village of Winnebago.
The people of Winnebago were surely proud this week, after the Lady Indians basketball team finished fourth in the Class C-1 state tournament.
The Lady Indians lost on Saturday to Lincoln Lutheran, 64-25, but many people weren’t expecting them to even make it to Lincoln.
On Saturday, the Lady Indians trailed just 16-10 at the end of the first quarter, but Lincoln Lutheran outscored Winnebago 17-2 during the second quarter to pull away.
Keisha Snyder led Winnebago with 13 points in the Lady Indians’ final game, putting the final touches on a 16-12 season.
This was the first time since 1990 that the Lady Indians made it to state, so the community made it a big deal.
On the drive from Winnebago to Lincoln along Highway 75 and Highway 77, there were signs along the side of the road — even in different towns — cheering on Winnebago.
“It was a good experience. The girls had fun,” Lady Indians coach Treivan Bear said after Saturday’s game. “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to. I think they did a lot better than how they expected. They got fourth. They’re coming home with medals and a trophy.”
A fourth-place trophy is still a big accomplishment in a town that dearly loves its basketball.
“Basketball is what they do in Winnebago,” Bear said.
Bear kept telling his team to drown out the noise, no matter whether it was good or bad. As long as they had each other, that’s all they needed.
“Our haters kind of motivated us,” Winnebago senior Natasha Deal said. “We wanted to prove them wrong, so we went and did that. We will be able to look back and see what we accomplished. We’re still proud of ourselves, big time.”
The journey for the Lady Indians in the conference semifinals, after a loss to Ponca. Ponca beat Winnebago 72-45, but there was a similar message that the girls heard every time they lost a game.
“You can still make it to state.”
Bear repeated that message, no matter how big or small the loss was. He knew the Lady Indians had talent, and the Lady Indians wanted to show how good they wanted to be.
“I told them it all comes down to the last couple of games,” said Bear, referring to the sub-district and district round. “All those games were practice leading up to those games.”
The signature moment, according to Bear, was the win against Malcolm. That made it clear for the Lady Indians that they were going down to Lincoln, regardless of results, record or perception.
That was their goal and they accomplished it.
When Bear first took over the varsity girls program a couple of years ago, the girls kept asking Bear when they were getting the stuff that the boys basketball team received.
Bear told the girls that with wins come rewards.
The Lady Indians heard that message loud and clear.
“Sure enough, our tribe bought us jackets and some sweaters, and it was good, and the girls enjoyed that,” Bear said. “I told the girls they had no pressure, and they came out and played basketball.”
I've seen proud communities enjoy their basketball, and Winnebago certainly is at the top of my list.