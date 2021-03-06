ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Winnebago proud of girls basketball state tournament run

“Basketball is what they do in Winnebago,” Bear said.

Bear kept telling his team to drown out the noise, no matter whether it was good or bad. As long as they had each other, that’s all they needed.

“Our haters kind of motivated us,” Winnebago senior Natasha Deal said. “We wanted to prove them wrong, so we went and did that. We will be able to look back and see what we accomplished. We’re still proud of ourselves, big time.”

The journey for the Lady Indians in the conference semifinals, after a loss to Ponca. Ponca beat Winnebago 72-45, but there was a similar message that the girls heard every time they lost a game.

“You can still make it to state.”

Bear repeated that message, no matter how big or small the loss was. He knew the Lady Indians had talent, and the Lady Indians wanted to show how good they wanted to be.

“I told them it all comes down to the last couple of games,” said Bear, referring to the sub-district and district round. “All those games were practice leading up to those games.”