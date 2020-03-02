ZACH JAMES: East creates starting point for hopeful future

This is the first time a city public school’s girls basketball program was in a state tournament game since 2009, when North won it all.

“As a coach, I hope it’s a program-defining moment where we realize we can play at that level,” Drent said.

Crusaders coach Darron Koolstra acknowledged how defining it is for the city for the Black Raiders to have played on Monday.

“It’s great for the city and it’s great for the area,” Koolstra said. “It shows that this didn’t happen by mistake. These kids nowadays are working in the offseason. It doesn’t surprise me one bit that they could knock off a team like Dowling. It’s great for Sioux City for the game of girls basketball.”

Since Monday’s game was as lopsided as it was, Drent was given the chance for some bench players to taste what a state tournament is like.

Drent played four reserves -- sophomores Kaia Downs, Kayla Benson, Megan Callahan and Kyley Vondrak -- toward the end of the game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That experience can draw helpful for the Black Raiders, but according to Drent, none of that matters if those four as well as the other East basketball players don’t put in the time in the summer.