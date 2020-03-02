ZACH JAMES: East creates starting point for hopeful future

DES MOINES -- In everything, there’s a starting point.
The East High School girls basketball team built the foundation Monday, even if it was on imperfect ground.
East lost to Waukee 76-36 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, but this was the first time since 2001 that the Black Raiders had played in a state tournament game, and the first time a member of the Missouri River Conference competed in a Class 5A contest.
While those are good milestones to cross off the list, East coach Brian Drent hopes this isn’t a one-time thing.
“It’s a building block,” Drent said. “You don’t become the No. 1 seed in the state tournament the first year being here. We have to find ways to get back here and establish ourselves statewide as a big program. We’re going to build this program, and it starts with this 2020 team.”
The building block didn’t start on Monday, it actually did a few miles west of downtown Des Moines last week.
The Black Raiders earned some name recognition last week by knocking off Dowling Catholic, a team many -- myself included -- could contend for the 5A title.
People talked about East. People were excited about East, and more broadly, people in the city were excited about the Black Raiders being one of two city schools -- Bishop Heelan the other -- representing Sioux City.
This is the first time a city public school’s girls basketball program was in a state tournament game since 2009, when North won it all.
“As a coach, I hope it’s a program-defining moment where we realize we can play at that level,” Drent said.
Crusaders coach Darron Koolstra acknowledged how defining it is for the city for the Black Raiders to have played on Monday.
“It’s great for the city and it’s great for the area,” Koolstra said. “It shows that this didn’t happen by mistake. These kids nowadays are working in the offseason. It doesn’t surprise me one bit that they could knock off a team like Dowling. It’s great for Sioux City for the game of girls basketball.”
Since Monday’s game was as lopsided as it was, Drent was given the chance for some bench players to taste what a state tournament is like.
Drent played four reserves -- sophomores Kaia Downs, Kayla Benson, Megan Callahan and Kyley Vondrak -- toward the end of the game.
That experience can draw helpful for the Black Raiders, but according to Drent, none of that matters if those four as well as the other East basketball players don’t put in the time in the summer.
“I don’t know if there’s an immediate answer,” Drent said. “We would love to say that that’s the thing that gets us going next year, and I certainly think what happened these last two weeks should propel us into the summer and get us ready to go.”
Drent likes this team going forward, and compared his team to Waukee’s. Well, sort of.
He pointed out that the Warriors made it to state this year without a ton of size. Waukee is perennially known as being guard-oriented.
Waukee’s tallest player is 6-foot-2 sophomore Abigail Jones. The Warriors aren’t big, but they’re fast with good shooters.
Drent thinks East has a similar set up next season. Nyamer Diew, who stands at 6-1, graduates in the spring and will head off for Butler.
That leaves Taylor Drent, the fifth sophomore of the group, being the tallest returner at 5-11.
“We don’t have to have 6-2 girls to play at this level,” Brian Drent said. “We have to shoot the ball at a high level and really work at it.”
Drent isn’t afraid to admit that there’s a ladder to climb. There’s a higher goal than just making it to the state tournament.
He wants the Black Raiders to make it back here, and win some games. That’s the next level.
Drent realizes that East and CIML schools aren’t on the same level.
However, that discrepancy closed a little bit last week.
“We have to keep pushing ourselves, because if we get lazy and complacent of just being here, that’s going to come back to bite us,” Brian Drent said. “So, we’re doing the right things. Like I said, time will tell. Can we execute our gameplan for this program going forward?”
Even before the game, the smiles were still on East’s face. Perhaps the moments before tip-off were the ones that sunk it in for East that it made it.
The smiles, I hope, will stay return in the coming days, especially for the seniors.