ZACH JAMES: Friday's atmosphere at Wells Fargo Arena was appropriately strange

DES MOINES, Iowa — Even though the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team saw its season end in a loss, it can go to bed for the next several nights knowing its result ended in competition, not by a virus.

The same can be said for Boyden-Hull and BRLD’s boys squads, which won championships over the weekend, too.

Iowa and Nebraska were among two of the few states that had its boys state basketball tournaments finish at the end, even with necessary crowd restrictions being put in place due to the coronavirus that is wreaking havoc worldwide.

I’m glad for the Iowa and Nebraska student-athletes who did get to see their seasons end somewhat normally, but I’m also equally bummed for the high school, collegiate and professional winter and sports athletes who won’t be able to say the same.

The players felt grateful for it, too.

"It's amazing," Boyden-Hull's Keyton Moser said. "It sucks that we didn't have our fans here, but just being blessed to finish the season and not having it end with either co-champions or no one getting anything. We're really happy we did it for our community."