ZACH JAMES: Friday's atmosphere at Wells Fargo Arena was appropriately strange

DES MOINES, Iowa — Even though the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team saw its season end in a loss, it can go to bed for the next several nights knowing its result ended in competition, not by a virus.
The same can be said for Boyden-Hull and BRLD’s boys squads, which won championships over the weekend, too.
Iowa and Nebraska were among two of the few states that had its boys state basketball tournaments finish at the end, even with necessary crowd restrictions being put in place due to the coronavirus that is wreaking havoc worldwide.
I’m glad for the Iowa and Nebraska student-athletes who did get to see their seasons end somewhat normally, but I’m also equally bummed for the high school, collegiate and professional winter and sports athletes who won’t be able to say the same.
The players felt grateful for it, too.
"It's amazing," Boyden-Hull's Keyton Moser said. "It sucks that we didn't have our fans here, but just being blessed to finish the season and not having it end with either co-champions or no one getting anything. We're really happy we did it for our community."
I was at the Iowa state tournament all week, and that being at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday was an experience I won’t forget for a long time.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Thursday — right before the Warriors were to face Clear Creek-Amana — its crowd restriction policy, and they were one of the last associations to announce such a change that week.
The policy listed that each team playing in Friday’s four championships were allotted 100 people, per team, and that included players and coaches.
Unsurprisingly, the arena was quiet and creepy.
I walked into the arena near the end of the Class 1A championship game, which Wapsie Valley won that game against Bishop Garrigan. Upon arrival, I saw that the fans congregated in one section with a plethora of empty red seats surrounding them.
If I paid attention to the noise, it was noticeable.
Much like what the players told me, if they focused on the game, the lack of fans weren’t really a problem.
"It was different to start the game, but once we got into it, we were fine," Moser said. "Normally, when you dream of winning a state title, your hometown fans, and everyone screaming and yelling and there's no one here. I know they're all back home having fun watching the game."
There was noise at times, and to the eight fan bases that were there, they tried to make as much as possible, which was awesome to see.
The group of 75 or so in the crowd with the eight finalists were hardly silent and gave full effort to make as much noise as a full section was.
There was a moment, however, where the crowd felt smaller than normal.
During the second half of the Class 4A game between Waukee and Ankeny, the Warriors bench was assessed a technical foul, which gave the Hawks a chance to make two free throws.
Ankeny’s Braxton Bayless walked to the free throw line.
Bayless made both of his free throws … in dead silence.
I’ve covered hundreds of games at Wells Fargo Arena in my career, spanning from state tournaments to Iowa Barnstormers indoor football games to Iowa Wolves G-League basketball contests.
Never in my days at Wells Fargo had I heard the place that quiet, that empty. That’s the moment I knew this pandemic had taken over the sports world.
Sure, I was glued to my laptop and phone at the end of the week when the domino effect happened, starting with Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert getting the virus.
I was sitting with my dad when the NCAA decided to cancel its national basketball and wrestling tournaments and we sat at the dinner table entirely talking about it.
But, at those moments, it didn’t feel real. I felt like I was watching a movie or reading tweets and threads that made it seem like a book.
I was so stunned that the sports world — rightfully so — took an unexpected timeout at something very, very serious.
Those two free throws from Bayless in a silent arena did it for me. This is a serious time right now, and it needs to be handled that same way, too.