ZACH JAMES: Iowa high schools build momentum in battle against COVID-19

SIOUX CITY — There was one quote from an April 24 event that has stuck out to me, and it has rung true to describe the 2020-21 school year.

The quote came from Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, talking about how high school and college sports have ridden the wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are unique in having summer baseball and softball, and that showed us that we could do sports safely,” said Gregg, a West Sioux High School grad. “We’ve had full seasons for all the different sports, and I think that’s good. You look at other states, I’m thinking of Illinois, and they didn’t have those opportunities to compete. Sports were a big thing for me and my friends to work hard in school. Because of Governor (Kim) Reynolds’ leadership, because of the leadership of the athletic associations and the schools, we’ve been able to have successful athletic seasons.”

Granted, the storm isn’t over, but there’s room to celebrate how the Siouxland high schools have managed.

Sure, there were cancellations, but that was to be expected. Not every school in every sport was going to come out unscathed.

There were student-athletes who had to sit out sporting events, and there were teams that had to cancel games due to outbreaks.