ZACH JAMES: Iowa high schools build momentum in battle against COVID-19

SIOUX CITY — There was one quote from an April 24 event that has stuck out to me, and it has rung true to describe the 2020-21 school year.
The quote came from Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, talking about how high school and college sports have ridden the wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are unique in having summer baseball and softball, and that showed us that we could do sports safely,” said Gregg, a West Sioux High School grad. “We’ve had full seasons for all the different sports, and I think that’s good. You look at other states, I’m thinking of Illinois, and they didn’t have those opportunities to compete. Sports were a big thing for me and my friends to work hard in school. Because of Governor (Kim) Reynolds’ leadership, because of the leadership of the athletic associations and the schools, we’ve been able to have successful athletic seasons.”
Granted, the storm isn’t over, but there’s room to celebrate how the Siouxland high schools have managed.
Sure, there were cancellations, but that was to be expected. Not every school in every sport was going to come out unscathed.
There were student-athletes who had to sit out sporting events, and there were teams that had to cancel games due to outbreaks.
The Nebraska State Activities Association, the South Dakota High School Activities Association, as well as both high school associations in Iowa saw most events held from the regular season to the end of the year.
Iowa High School Athletic Association Director Tom Keating said back in March that he was confident everyone could carry the school year to the finish line without a major pause.
“For the most part, we just felt like we were fortunate that that many games got played and that many meets were held, but we weren't shocked,” Keating said. “Again, our administrators, our coaches, our officials, our athletes kind of proved to us in the summer and fall that they could make it happen.”
NSAA Director Jay Bellar also said this to the Lincoln Journal Star last month in regard to the COVID-19 response: “I think we did more listening than we did talking because I made a statement early, and I kind of made it jokingly, but it was true: 'Hey, I'm not a doctor, so we're going to listen to these professionals.' We had doctors out there telling us, no you shouldn't be doing this, but for the most part, I think we followed the lead of leadership through our governor on down and made it work."
That momentum should carry over into the 2021-22 school year, as long as we all continue to do our part.
The thing is: I don’t know what that means and I’m not quite sure we will once the fall season starts.
The Delta variant is taking its toll around the world, and we’re seeing that with the Olympics having a few positive cases as well as no fans in the stands.
There’s really not that severe of an impact here yet. I hope we don’t see it. I can see people are doing what they think is right to stay safe from the pandemic, whether it’s getting the vaccine, practicing social distancing or wearing masks in crowded spaces when they’re not required.
Getting vaccinated is the easy solution, but that’s not how the numbers are trending. As you’ll read in Sunday’s centerpiece, the Sioux City Explorers are having trouble getting players to Canada for this week’s upcoming series in Winnipeg.
Some of that is due to the short notice the American Association gave the teams. The other major factor is that there aren’t very many Explorers players who have taken the vaccine.
That’s their choice, and it’s also your choice if you don’t want to get the vaccine. That’s your decision — no one else’s. I respect that.
That’s how we make this road smoother, though — if more people are protected by having the vaccine.
Zach James is the sports editor of The Journal. He can be reached at zjames@siouxcityjournal.com.