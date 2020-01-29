ZACH JAMES: Kobe's impact makes its way to Sioux City

Sure, they can watch YouTube clips of Air Jordan, but didn’t watch his magical shot in Salt Lake City on live TV or how he brought creativity to the slam dunk contest.

That said, we can all connect through Bryant and his legacy. And, it showed Tuesday night at WHS and all around the Siouxland.

Vanderloo agreed.

“There’s just a handful of those dudes that made an impact around the world,” Vanderloo said. “We’re in Sioux City, Iowa, a long ways away, but if there’s any way you can honor him for what he’s done, I think it’s deserving.”

When Cofield learned about the news on Sunday, he was in the gym shooting. Cofield named his son, Jacobi, after Bryant and Jordan.

“I still can’t believe it, it was devastating,” Cofield said. “I just kind of stopped and thought about things. It’s hard for me. I still think about it. I still read his books and stuff. It’s really hard. But, I know what his purpose was. I’m going to try to live like him.”

Vanderloo, meanwhile, is a well-traveled coach and I wanted to ask him whether he had met Bryant. While he’s been in the same room as him twice and watched him play in-person, Vanderloo hasn’t spoken one-on-one with the late Lakers great.