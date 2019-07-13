After Kawhi Leonard made his near impossible buzzer-beater shot that sent the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals earlier this summer, my eyes immediately averted to the Raptors’ bench. I wanted to see what the celebration was like between two coaches who have been friends even when on opposite sides.
They celebrated as if it was April 29, 2011, when Storm Lake native Nate Bjorkgren and Carroll’s Nick Nurse won an NBA D-League championship.
I first met Bjorkgren when he was a head coach for the Dakota Wizards in that same league, which later became the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Before that, he was an assistant coach with the Iowa Energy and was on the bench when Iowa won the 2010-11 D-League Championship in Des Moines.
I was in the stands that night, and I was just in awe that two Iowa-born guys — Carroll’s Nick Nurse was the head coach — helped give Des Moines its first affiliated minor-league sports championship.
When Toronto won its title over Golden State, I was proud as a native Iowan to see Bjorkgren and Nurse — along with North High School graduate and Raptors data analyst Brittni Donaldson — help get their first NBA rings.
“It was great,” said Bjorkgren as he was taking in NBA Summer League action from Las Vegas. “It was something that we talked about and being from Iowa we're very proud from where we're from. I'm very proud of my home town of Storm Lake and my mom and dad still live there. And a couple of my best friends still live in Storm Lake, so I'm very proud from where we're from. And not only just the Iowa connection but there's a lot of coaches and the players and just a lot of really good people throughout our organization.”
More on that later.
Bjorkgren, who also played his college basketball at the University of South Dakota and Buena Vista University, came back to the Energy for the 2013-14 season, and that’s where his career blossomed into where he is now.
Bjorkgren and Nurse coached against one another in the 2012-13 D-League Finals. Bjorkgren was in Santa Cruz coaching the Warriors’ affiliate while Nurse was in McAllen, Texas, coaching the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, which was partnered with the Houston Rockets.
Energy general manager Chris Makris called Bjorkgren inviting him to come back and take over the program after a disappointing season led by Kevin Young and my first college basketball coach, Simpson’s Bruce Wilson.
The Energy went to the playoffs that year, but lost to Fort Wayne. I also remember how Bjorkgren helped develop Othyus Jeffers, who won co-MVP that year.
“It was a chance ... I had already been the head coach at Dakota and the head coach at Santa Cruz, so I had a couple years of head coaching experience under my belt, but it meant a lot for me to come here when that job opened up again,” Bjorkgren said. “Just to be able to coach some of the players, we had some of the same, about three of the same guys that we had on that championship team.
“Iowa felt home to me again,” Bjorkgren said. “I enjoyed the practices and the meetings and just being back there. It felt good and it didn't even ... I didn't even think twice about it. I didn't even think about the previous season. It was just strictly the season in front of us and we came out and had a great year.”
Bjorkgren went on to coach in the NBA as an assistant with the Phoenix Suns, but he kept in touch with Nurse.
The relationship between Nurse and Bjorkgren hasn’t changed throughout the years.
“As strange as that may sound, it's just been such a constant,” Bjorkgren said. “We spent hours and hours and hours together learning the pro game and I've learned so much from him. We prepare and we work and we're constantly talking basketball and trying to find ways to get better. That hasn't changed. It was that way in the D-League and it's that way here in the NBA.”
Nurse and the Vipers won, but that didn’t change the bond.
“Even when we were opposing coaches, if I ever had a coaching question I would always call him,” Bjorkgren said. “He's the first person I'd call if there was something I wanted to ask him about. If I wasn't coaching or if Santa Cruz if we weren't playing I was sure watching his games. I always tried to study him all year long just because I had a feeling I was going to have to go against him in the finals.”
Now back to the present day.
Bjorkgren and Nurse remain on the Raptors bench, but that doesn’t mean Bjorkgren isn’t hoping for a chance to be an NBA head coach one day.
It’s always been his goal to be an NBA head coach, even when he was in Des Moines or Santa Cruz.
“I knew that I had to be the best assistant that I could be, like the very best assistant I could be,” Bjorkgren said. “And when you do that and good things happen we won that championship with the Iowa Energy. It allowed me to get some interviews and some places.
“Do I want to be an NBA head coach? Absolutely. And the best way to get to that level is to win a championship. So winning a championship helps everybody. But my number one focus is just to do the job at hand and be the best assistant coach I can be for as long as I can.”