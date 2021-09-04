COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: South Dakota women win Augustana Twilight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota women’s cross country captured its fifth-straight Augustana Twilight title on Friday night at Yankton Trail Park.

Fifth-year junior Abby Ripperda finished runner-up in the women’s race and fourth-year junior and North grad Merga Gemeda took second in the men’s field.

The Coyote women edged out Nebraska and Augustana by 13 points. South Dakota totaled 70 points while the Huskers and Vikings each finished with 83. South Dakota State took fourth in the women’s team race with 94 points.

South Dakota’s men were the fourth collegiate team in the race with 145 points. The Jackrabbits took the men’s team title.

Ripperda, a product of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, finished runner-up with a time of 18:15.90 for 5,000 meters. She was less than a second behind the meet winner, Leah Hansen of South Dakota State. Ripperda was the defending champion, winning the 2019 meet in 16:47.07.

Gemeda completed the men’s four-mile course in 19:34.27 for second place. He led into the final loop, but it was Augustana’s Ryan Hartman that came out on top.

USD wasn't the only area college program running in the meet. In fact, all seven Siouxland colleges and universities were represented.