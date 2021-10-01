COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Merga Gemeda returns home to win Briar Cliff meet

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The University of South Dakota cross country teams swept the Briar Cliff Invitational on Friday at Adams Nature Preserve in North Sioux City.

North High School grad Merga Gemeda won the men's 8,000-meter race, and he won by 12 seconds.

Gemeda won the race in 24 minutes, 45 seconds, beating teammate Charlie Babcock.

Coyotes sophomore Alec Atwood was fourth in 25:40, and Jarek Glenn was eighth (25:56).

The Coyotes won with 21 points.

Morningside and Briar Cliff were also in this meet.

The Mustangs had two runners in the Top 30. Senior Ro Paschal led the Mustangs with a time of 26:12, good for 11th.

Mustangs senior Zach Ambrose palced 26th, in a time of 27:12.

The Chargers, meanwhile, had their Top 3 runners finish within 90 seconds of each other. Freshman Kelvin Maiyo led BCU in 29:14, good for 70th. Juan Celio placed 85th in a time of 30:05.

Moises Lupercio was 91st in 30:39.

Women's race

The Coyotes and SDSU took the Top 6 spots. Coyotes freshman Ella Byers won the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 39 seconds. She placed ahead of Jackrabbits senior Cailee Peterson by 16 seconds.

Other Top 6 finishers for the Coyotes included: Abrielle Jirele (third, 17:58), Melanie Pankow (fifth, 17:59) and McKenna Herrmann (sixth, 18:00).

The Coyotes won with 25 points. Nebraska-Kearney had 55 points.

Morningside junior Kristine Honomichl led the Mustangs with a 14th-place time of 18:41. Jo McKibben was 19th in 18:49.

Morgan Marker led Northwestern with a 22nd-place time of 19 minutes. Katlyn Wiese was 27th in 19:11.

Kiana Vereen and Lexi Weber finished back-to-back to lead BCU. Vereen was 108th in 23:18.24, while Weber was .46 seconds behind.

Volleyball

Oral Roberts 3, South Dakota 1: Oral Roberts handed South Dakota its first Summit League loss on Thursday inside the Cooper Aerobics Center. Set scores were 25-19, 17-25, 25-19, 25-18.

The Golden Eagles registered 63 kills in the match, the most given up by the Coyotes this season, while also producing a .303 hitting percentage.

South Dakota evened the match at 1-1 with a set two victory only to see the hosts register a .469 hitting percentage in set three and a .516 mark in set four.

Sami Slaughter had 13 kills while Elizabeth Juhnke registered a double-double with 11 kills and 13 digs in a match that saw the Coyotes registered a season-low for a four-set match with 44 kills. Maddie Wiedenfeld had six kills and only one error and hit .385 in the match.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0