COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside loses two at Labor Day Classic

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University volleyball team lost a pair of games on Saturday at the Labor Day Classic in North Sioux City, as the Mustangs lost to Mayville State, 3-2, and also fell to McPherson, 3-1.

In the first game, Mayville State's Lily Pyle finished with a team-high 25 kills, while Claire Wilson led the Mustangs with 15.

In the second match, McPherson's Cynarah Rodriguez finished with 49 assists and Aidan Brown led the squad with 16 kills. Sydney Marlow and Emerson Smith each had a team-high 11 kills for Morningside.

With the losses, Morningside fell to 7-7 on the season. The Mustangs will play their next match on Wednesday, at Briar Cliff.

Briar Cliff volleyball splits pair

The Briar Cliff won one and lost one on Saturday at the Labor Day Classic in North Sioux City, as the Chargers lost to Judson University, 3-2, and then beat Saint Francis (Indiana), 3-1.

In the vicotry, the Chargers lost set one, 25-23, and then won sets two, three, and four by scores of 27-25, 25-10, and 26-24.

Taryn Nothem led Briar Cliff with 12 kills in the win, while Maureen Imrie had 23 assists, and Abbey Jones had 17 digs.