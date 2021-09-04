COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside loses two at Labor Day Classic

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University volleyball team lost a pair of games on Saturday at the Labor Day Classic in North Sioux City, as the Mustangs lost to Mayville State, 3-2, and also fell to McPherson, 3-1.
In the first game, Mayville State's Lily Pyle finished with a team-high 25 kills, while Claire Wilson led the Mustangs with 15.
In the second match, McPherson's Cynarah Rodriguez finished with 49 assists and Aidan Brown led the squad with 16 kills. Sydney Marlow and Emerson Smith each had a team-high 11 kills for Morningside.
With the losses, Morningside fell to 7-7 on the season. The Mustangs will play their next match on Wednesday, at Briar Cliff.
Briar Cliff volleyball splits pair
The Briar Cliff won one and lost one on Saturday at the Labor Day Classic in North Sioux City, as the Chargers lost to Judson University, 3-2, and then beat Saint Francis (Indiana), 3-1.
In the vicotry, the Chargers lost set one, 25-23, and then won sets two, three, and four by scores of 27-25, 25-10, and 26-24.
Taryn Nothem led Briar Cliff with 12 kills in the win, while Maureen Imrie had 23 assists, and Abbey Jones had 17 digs.
Briar Cliff is now 4-5 on the season, and will play Wednesday, against Morningside.
Augie XC Twilight
South Dakota women’s cross country captured its fifth-straight Augustana Twilight title on Friday night at Yankton Trail Park.
Fifth-year junior Abby Ripperda finished runner-up in the women’s race and fourth-year junior and North grad Merga Gemeda took second in the men’s field.
The Coyote women edged out Nebraska and Augustana by 13 points. South Dakota totaled 70 points while the Huskers and Vikings each finished with 83. South Dakota State took fourth in the women’s team race with 94 points.
South Dakota’s men were the fourth collegiate team in the race with 145 points. The Jackrabbits took the men’s team title.
Ripperda, a product of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, finished runner-up with a time of 18:15.90 for 5,000 meters. She was less than a second behind the meet winner, Leah Hansen of South Dakota State. Ripperda was the defending champion, winning the 2019 meet in 16:47.07.
Gemeda completed the men’s four-mile course in 19:34.27 for second place. He led into the final loop, but it was Augustana’s Ryan Hartman that came out on top.
USD wasn't the only area college program running in the meet. In fact, all seven Siouxland colleges and universities were represented.
In the men's race, Dordt placed third with a team score of 123. Jacob Vander Plaats led the Defenders with a 15th-place time of 20 minutes, 14 seconds.
Northwestern was 10th (346), with its leading runner being Ian Wiersma at 31st in 20:38.
Wayne State was 15th with 444 points. Will McGonigal led the Wildcats with a time of 20:46, good for 39th.
Morningside got 17th place (524), and the Mustangs' leader was Ro Paschal. Paschal was 58th (21:06).
Buena Vista finished eight points behind the Mustangs for 18th place, and the Beavers were led by Kyle Miller (94th, 21:46).
Briar Cliff rounded out the local group, finishing in 30th place with 911 points. The Chargers were led by freshman Juan Celio (253rd, 23:57).
Dordt placed ninth with 264 points. Jessica Kampman led the Defenders with a 10th-place time of 18:42 in the 5,000-meter race.
The Mustangs were 13th with 420 points. MVAOCOU High School grad and Mustangs senior Jo McKibben ran a team-high time of 19:36, good for 51s overall.
Wayne State and Northwestern finished 15th and 16th, respectively. Allir Rosener led the Wildcats (69th, 19:51) while Northwestern's leader of the pack was Morgan Marker (90th, 20:09).